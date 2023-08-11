10 Anime Power-Ups that were the opposite of what anyone expected 

Anime power-ups are fantastic because they generate a lot of hype, often create epic moments, and stay in people's minds after a long time. These power-ups are often the result of training or being part of a battle system that the author has established, and, sometimes, they can also push the story forward, as it happens in series such as Yu Yu Hakusho.

However, there are also anime power-ups that subvert expectations. Series like Hunter X Hunter and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure have a knack for making twists that defy shonen conventions, for example, as they go through different routes to power up their characters instead of the traditional ways through training or even inheritance. So, in that regard, here are, in no particular order, ten anime power-ups that were the opposite of what people expected.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers for several series, including Hunter X Hunter and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure.

Adult Gon and nine other anime power-ups that were the opposite of what people expected

1. Jotaro stopping time (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 3: Stardust Crusaders)

No one saw Jotaro's new power-up coming (Image via David Production).

"So it’s the same type of Stand as Star Platinum.” When Jotaro said these words, one of the most popular memes in the JoJo fandom was born. And that is saying much because JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has a lot of memes. It was also one of those anime power-ups that were the opposite of what people were expecting because there was no indication that Jotaro could stop time with Star Platinum, which was vital for him defeating DIO at the end of Stardust Crusaders.

Some fans have had theories over the years that Jotaro's battles against N'Doul and the older D'Arby brother had glimpses of Star Platinum stopping time. However, author Hirohiko Araki was never very clear about it, and the resolution of the DIO battle with Jotaro controlling time to deal a deadly blow felt out of nowhere.

2. Ulquiorra's Segunda Etapa (Bleach)

Many Bleach fans consider Ulquiorra the strongest Espada, and the reason is straightforward: his Segunda Etapa. Every Arrancar has a Resurrection, which is their power-up. Still, Ulquiorra pushed the envelope during his final battle with Ichigo and had a second one: the Segunda above Etapa. It is on this list because people did not expect Ulquiorra to have a second transformation, as there was no build-up.

This transformation made Ulquiorra even more powerful than he was, making quick work of Ichigo and murdering him. If it wasn't for Ichigo's Hollow powers and his Vasto Lorde form, the fourth-ranked Espada would have won right there and then. It is a testament to his strength that Aizen never saw this transformation and still ranked him the fourth strongest in his organization.

3. Sukuna taking over Megumi's body (Jujutsu Kaisen)

One of the most unexpected anime power-ups in the modern industry (Image via MAPPA and Shueisha).

Ryomen Sukuna is the King of Curses in Jujutsu Kaisen and is firm... solid. His being assertive is a central theme in the series, and one of the most unexpected anime power-ups in recent times included his taking over Megumi Fushiguro's body. It was the opposite of what people expected because fans believed Sukuna's intentions with Fushiguro were more about having him develop for a fight in the upcoming future.

As shown during his battle with Satoru Gojo in the manga, Sukuna is now very powerful and has access to Megumi's technique. This includes the Shikigami, which can summon different creatures with Cursed Energy.

As of this writing, there is no certainty of how strong Sukuna is in Megumi's body, but just the fact he has Megumi's abilities is a testament enough to his improvement. It was also a very unexpected power-up because readers and viewers were unclear about the King of Curses' intentions with Megumi.

4. Mazoku Yusuke (Yu Yu Hakusho)

Sensui never saw it coming, nor did the audience (Image via Studio Pierrot).

Yu Yu Hakusho author Yoshihiro Togashi was going through hell during the mid-90s: creative problems, health issues, pressure from editors, and overall feeling dissatisfied with the direction of his manga. So, it's not surprising that some portions of the series had some questionable decisions, and Yusuke, the descendant of a demon king, is one of the most unexpected anime power-ups.

After Shinobu Sensui murders him during the Chapter Black arc's climax, Yusuke returns to life as his ancestor, Raizen, takes over his body and defeats the antagonist. This sets in motion the events of the final arc, Three Kings, and adds another layer to Yusuke's character.

This is arguably Togashi's most controversial decision in Yu Yu Hakusho. Yusuke's demon heritage was barely foreshadowed in the story and felt like plot convenience to defeat Sensui. People were expecting Yusuke to return because he is the main character, but they were certainly not expecting him to be a demon.

5. The Berserker Armor (Berserk)

The Berserker Armor hasn't been adapted, but it is still one of those anime power-ups that were the opposite of what people expected. And to some degree, it is still a deeply misunderstood concept that many fans haven't grasped in the series.

Berserk protagonist Guts finds this armor that allows him to move past the pain and fight with total liberty, which suits his fighting style tremendously. There's a problem, though: Guts is blinded by rage and cannot see if he is attacking a friend or foe. This becomes a running in the series, with wizard Schierke often bailing him out on the eleventh hour.

Most anime power-ups are easy to control and have little downside, but the Berserker Armor is killing Guts and making him age faster, as his white hair suggests. It is on this list because it is a power-up that makes the main character suffer and has minimal upside in the context of Berserk, which was unexpected for fans at the time. It subverts a lot of anime tropes. And speaking of subversing anime tropes...

6. Adult Gon (Hunter X Hunter)

One of the most legendary anime power-ups (Image via Madhouse).

Anime power-ups are usually associated with victory, optimism, and overcoming the odds in dire times. However, when Hunter X Hunter protagonist Gon used all the Nen he would ever have against Pitou, thus achieving his ultimate adult form, there was no celebration or optimism: it was the tragic payback of a child thrown into war.

Gon's desire to murder Pitou during the Chimera Ant arc was palpable for a long time, and once Kite was proven to be dead, he went all out. It's widely regarded as one of the best anime power-ups in history and the character's peak, with Togashi subversing many classic shonen tropes. As of this writing, it's one of those moments in Hunter X Hunter that have remained in people's heads and the last time Gon ever fought.

7. "The Legendary Super Saiyan" (Dragon Ball Z)

The most iconic among anime power-ups (Image via Toei Animation).

It's bizarre to think of a time when the Super Saiyan was a new and shocking transformation that subverted people's expectations. However, that time existed, and Dragon Ball author Akira Toriyama changed the game and the industry forever when Goku became the warrior of legend against Frieza in the Namek saga.

Part of why this is one of those anime power-ups that was the opposite of what people expected is the context. Anime in the late 80s and early 90s were not used to transformations, and Toriyama changed the landscape by giving Goku a power-up that would define the series moving forward.

The Super Saiyan had been built up during the entire Namek saga by Vegeta, but most fans could have believed that was just a title for the strongest Saiyan warrior. There was no clear indication that this was a transformation, but the story made a historical decision by making it into one now regarded as one of the greatest anime moments of all time.

8. Gear 5 (One Piece)

One of the more recent anime power-ups (Image via Toei Animation).

Luffy's Gear 5 has been all over the internet recently since the newest One Piece episodes have adapted it. And beyond the cartoonish elements that it has and the way he defeated Kaido during the Wano arc, the opposite people expected because of what it represents from a storytelling perspective.

Simply put, Gear 5 changed everything in the story. It changed Luffy's story as his Devil Fruit now chose him. It changed the nature of Luffy's Fruit, currently being the one of the Sun God Nika. And it even affected the image of the World Government as antagonists because they are now viewed as incompetent for not catching someone with such a valuable Devil Fruit.

9. Yoshikage Kira's Bites the Dust (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 4: Diamond is Unbreakable)

One of the most bizarre (pun intended) anime power-ups (Image via David Production).

Yoshikage Kira is one of the most iconic villains in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, and for a good reason, he is cunning and malicious, and his character motivations are unique. However, one of the most exciting aspects of Kira's character was his killer (pun intended) move during the final portion of Diamond is Unbreakable: the powerful Bites the Dust.

Much like Jotaro's stopping time ability, Kira's Bites the Dust felt a bit contrived: he was pierced by the Golden Arrow and granted the exact power he needed to defeat Josuke and his friends. Bites the Dust allows him to blow people up and rewind time to a specific date if someone reveals his identity, which proved too hard to defeat.

Author Hirohiko Araki in his book Manga in Theory and Practice, revealed that he had a hard time coming up with a strategy for Josuke to defeat Kira. He felt he had made the Morioh serial killer way too powerful with Bites the Dust, and it was a power-up that no one saw coming in this story. It was certainly the opposite of what they were expecting, considering how specific and convenient the ability is.

10. Future Trunks' Super Saiyan Mode (Dragon Ball Super)

A very controversial transformation in Dragon Ball Super (Image via Toei Animation).

There is no denying that Future Trunks' Super Saiyan Rage mode is one of the most controversial anime power-ups in modern shonen. It's the exact opposite of what people expected because there was no logical explanation or build-up before Trunks transformed, thus making this power-up feel forced, contrived, and unearned.

Future Trunks is a fan favorite, and the writers in Dragon Ball Super decided to give him a boost to keep with Goku Black, Vegeta, and Goku. That's fine, but it was done lazily and felt like a forced callback to the Super Saiyan Grade 3 transformation that Trunks had in the Cell saga. Therefore, it is regarded as one of the laziest anime power-ups in recent times and is on this list because fans wanted a more logical and well-developed transformation for a character they love so much.

Final thoughts

Anime power-ups are a classic medium trope, and they never go away. Series such as Dragon Ball Z and One Piece have cemented what a power-up is and have become great storytelling tools to push the characters' journey and the story forward.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.