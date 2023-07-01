Hunter X Hunter: Can Gon still use Nen? Explained

Hunter x Hunter is a shonen anime and manga series that quickly gained a ton of attention from fans across the world upon its arrival. Unfortunately, the series has taken massive breaks, one of which lasted nearly four years. Yoshihiro Togashi, the mangaka of the series, has been reportedly suffering from debilitating back pain. His health has been deteriorating, which is why the manga briefly resumed for a while, until another hiatus was announced.

During this time, fans decided to revisit the anime and manga series. One question that pops up to this day is if Gon can use Nen in the Hunter x Hunter series. The answer to this is no, Gon cannot use his Nen at the moment.

There have also been a couple of fan theories as to how he could possibly use Nen in the future. However, at the moment, Gon cannot use his Nen in the entirety of the Hunter x Hunter series.

Disclaimer: This article could contains major spoilers from the Hunter x Hunter manga chapters.

At the time being, Gon Freecss cannot use his Nen in the Hunter x Hunter series. That being said, it’s not that he no longer has Nen; he just can’t utilize it at the moment since he sacrificed this ability during his fight against Neferpitou. In order to defeat the latter in the Hunter x Hunter series, Gon gave up his ability to use Nen, and also put his life on the line.

This was the difference between his contract, and the one Kurapika had. Since Gon had created this contract, he grew incredibly powerful and managed to gain powers that allowed him to kill Neferpitou as stated earlier. But, Alluka somehow managed to restore Gon, and the anime decided to conclude it on this note.

However, the manga continued and Gon managed to recover. After this, he decided to go on his separate path and head back to Whale Island. There came a point in the series when Gon realized that he could no longer sense his Aura. It was at this stage when he decided to get in touch with Ging Freecss, his father, and inquire about this issue.

His father wasn’t of much help since he offered him advice instead of providing a solution to his issue. It was at this point in the Hunter x Hunter manga that Ging had clarified one important point that caused a ton of confusion among the fans.

He told Gon that he didn’t lose his Nen, because it is a fundamental entity that exists within each and every single human being. Therefore, he merely lost his ability to sense Aura and manipulate Nen. Ging’s advice was based on everything that his son had gone through. Despite the rollercoaster of events that took place, he found Gon’s need to manipulate Nen a tad bit selfish. He asked his son to take his time and think about what he really wishes to gain and achieve in this life.

With that in mind, it is highly unlikely that Gon’s story and his effect on the plot would come to an end. This character plays a crucial role, and fans hope that Gon would restore his former glory in the years to come.

