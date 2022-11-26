Hunter x Hunter: Why Gon and Killua may never return to the manga, explained

Since the beginning of the series, Gon and Killua have been the dynamic duo every Hunter x Hunter fan loves. The pair originally hit it off during the beginning of the Hunter Exam, when their personalities immediately connected.

Their friendship quickly grew into one of the most iconic bonds in all of shonen anime, causing fans to obsess over their companionship for years.

This article will go over a few reasons why Gon and Killua may never return to the Hunter x Hunter series.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the author's personal opinions and contains spoilers for the Hunter x Hunter series.

A quick look at the possible reasons why Gon and Killua may never return to the Hunter x Hunter series

When Gon and Killua were last featured

Fans last saw Gon and Killua towards the end of the 13th Chairman Election Arc. Gon met up with Killua and Alluka after he climbed the World Tree in the town at the base of the tree. Although it did not seem like it at first, this meeting was a farewell.

By then, Gon had finally managed to find his father and speak to him, which was his entire goal until that point. On the other hand, Killua wanted to go hang out with Alluka to catch up on the years they missed together.

Due to their conflicting desires, the two decided to split paths and go their own separate ways, vowing to reunite sometime in the future.

Why the pair likely will not come back to Hunter x Hunter

Gon Freecss

After Gon's fight with Neferpitou during the Chimera Ant arc, he was left in a half-dead state. He gave up all the aura he would ever have to gain a power-up so big that he was able to outclass the strongest Royal Guard without much effort. Even after Alluka healed Gon's many injuries, fans were left wondering if she had restored his ability to use Nen as well.

If Gon is still unable to use Nen, that will cause a lot of problems and potentially prevent him from returning to the series. The latest chapters of the manga are centered around the Dark Continent. This mysterious area is dangerous enough for the best Hunters already, but a kid without Nen would stand no chance there.

Killua Zoldyck

Killua has a higher chance of returning to the story than Gon, but it is still unlikely that fans will see him again. He has finally escaped his abusive family and reunited with Alluka. During his last meeting with Gon, he explained that he wanted to spend as much time traveling and catching up with Alluka as possible.

Although this would be a pretty sad way to get rid of Killua from the series, it is a very strong possibility. He still has much more he can accomplish in the world of Hunter x Hunter, and joining the Dark Continent Expedition would do wonders for his character development.

Final Thoughts

It is not set in stone that Gon and Killua will never show up again in the Hunter x Hunter manga, but it is likely. For most of the series up until this point, they have been the main focus, but Togashi has switched things up and put Kurapika under the spotlight. Next will most likely be Leorio, and maybe after this, fans will finally be able to see their favorite duo once again.

