How many JoJo's Bizarre Adventure anime characters can stop time? Explained

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is a series known for its weird plots, awesome character designs, strategic battles, and how author Hirohiko Araki always manages to add a creative spin to every part of the story. However, if there is an ability that has been fairly constant in the series, it has been that of time manipulation, and while there are a lot of anime characters who can stop time, JoJo’s has quite a few in their roster.

Now, it’s worth pointing out that JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has quite a handful of characters that can stop time, although a fair number of them are antagonists with similar abilities. Here are all the characters in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure that can stop and manipulate time.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure.

Characters that can stop time in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure

Dio Brando and Jotaro Kujo

Both Dio and Jotaro can stop time (Image via David Productions).

When talking about characters in the series that can stop time, the names of Dio and Jotaro are connected. These two characters not only had the most iconic battle in the franchise in the finale of the third part, Stardust Crusaders, but the use of their abilities are related to one another, albeit with some plot contrivances.

Dio faces the Crusaders at the climax of the story and shows his Stand, The World, which has the capacity to stop time. After a lot of trials and tribulations, Jotaro manages to get a lead in the battle and shows Dio that he can also stop time with his Stand, Star Platinum, which allows him an edge to emerge victorious.

While this reveal of Jotaro being able to stop time through Star Platinum: The World (an ability he would use in later parts as well) has been often referred to as plot convenience by many, it is also one of the signature moves of the character in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure as a whole.

Diego Brando

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has two continuities and the second one begins with the seventh part, Steel Ball Run, which is often regarded as the best in the entire series. In that regard, Diego Brando is the third character in the franchise that can stop time with his Stand, The World.

Diego works as a counterpart to the main villain of the first continuity in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Dio Brando, while having the same desire for power, although his motivations and personality differ a bit from the original Brando. However, he is a very unique case in the series because he has this Stand and another one that allows him to turn into a dinosaur called Scary Monsters.

In general terms, The World in this continuity has the same ability as the first one: it can stop time for five seconds and it has pretty much the same design.

Characters with abilities similar to time manipulation

Yoshikage Kira

Kira has a similar ability to time stop (Image via David Productions).

Yoshikage Kira, the main antagonist of the fourth part of JoJo’s, Diamond is Unbreakable, is a serial killer with a hand fetish in the town of Morioh. His demeanor, philosophy of life, and abilities have made him one of the most popular villains in the series, with his Stand, Killer Queen, being one of the most popular as well.

While is true that Killer Queen is a Stand known for exploding everything that it touches, when Kira is cornered by protagonist Josuke Higashikata and his friends, he is struck by the golden arrow that grants Stand abilities and develops a new one called Bite the Dust. This ability allows him to go back to a point in time if certain conditions are met, which he uses in the final arc to protect his identity.

Diavolo

Diavolo's ability has been quite controversial over the years (Image via David Productions).

If there is a character in JoJo’s whose Stand ability has led to a lot of confusion, then it is Diavolo, the main antagonist of the fifth part, Golden Wind. Diavolo is the leader of the Italian criminal organization Passione and has the Stand known as King Crimson, which allows him to skip time, and also a second one known as Epitaph, which gives him the ability to look into the future.

A lot of fans, particularly in the manga, struggled to understand King Crimson’s ability but it works like this: It is like skipping ten seconds of a YouTube clip for everyone but yourself. Diavolo can skip time and be aware of everything that has happened while the people around him have zero knowledge of the same.

Enrico Pucci

Pucci obtaining the Made in Heaven Stand (Image via David Productions).

Enrico Pucci is the main antagonist of the sixth part of JoJo’s, Stone Ocean, and after a lot of events, he gains a new Stand called Made in Heaven, which gives him the possibility of resetting the universe to achieve his goal. And as everyone can imagine, while this Stand doesn’t stop time, it does manipulate it.

Made in Heaven focuses on accelerating time, which allowed Pucci to create a new universe in the process after the one they were in ceased to exist because of his Stand. In fact, this ability also countered Jotaro Kujo’s Star Platinum: The World in the final battle as his five seconds of stopped time ended quicker because of Made in Heaven.

Final thoughts

Dio stopping time with The World (Image via David Productions).

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has a wide variety of Stand abilities, with some almost being borderline insane, but there is no denying that author Hirohiko Araki is a fan of time manipulation skills. The series features three characters that can stop time and three more that can manipulate it, so it is fairly obvious that Mr. Araki enjoys those abilities quite a lot.

