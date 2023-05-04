Is Steel Ball Run canon to Jojo's Bizarre Adventure? Explained

A new manga series called Steel Ball Run has been getting a lot of attention due to its cryptic connection to the Jojo universe. Only a few series in the world can equal JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's artistic ambition and durability. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is a popular anime and manga series that continues to intrigue fans due to its unique graphic style, diverse cast of characters, and fascinating blend of horror, humor, and action.

However, one of the most contentious aspects of the franchise is the issue of the canon. Fans have long questioned whether Steel Ball Run, the seventh installment of the series, is canonical to JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's main plot.

The evidence for and against Steel Ball Run being canon to JoJo's Bizarre Adventure

Steel Ball Run has sparked controversy for a variety of reasons, including its unique shift in tone, emphasis on horse racing, and historical features, and seems to lack a link to the rest of the series. However, there is evidence to suggest that Steel Ball Run is a canon to JoJo's Bizarre Adventure.

The manga shares many of the themes and elements that have come to define the series and is written and illustrated by Hirohiko Araki, who is also the author of the other parts of the franchise. The plot similarly emphasizes battle strategy and tactics and includes stand abilities, for instance.

Furthermore, some of the characters from previous installments of the series are mentioned or make brief appearances in the latest installment, providing a tangible link between the two. Furthermore, the end of the manga leads into the beginning of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 8: Jojolion, indicating that Steel Ball Run is canon.

Accepting Steel Ball Run into the official canon is critical to the series' overall consistency and plot. Ignoring the series would ignore its ideas, characters, and events, which would be a disservice to Araki's tale. Even if the story takes place in an alternate universe, it contains many elements and references from previous parts of the series, so it is safe to say that the latest installment is a canonical part of Jojo's Bizarre Adventure.

The plot of Steel Ball Run

The plot takes place in the Wild West of the United States in the late 19th century. The main character, Johnny Joestar, is a young man who sets out on a cross-country quest to find the Saint's Corpse, a fabled treasure, after mastering the mysterious powers of the Golden Spin. Johnny must overcome challenges like other racers, the hostile environment, and his past traumas to earn the treasure.

Johnny is accompanied by several companions who each have their own special skills and characteristics as he travels through the American frontier. Gyro Zeppeli, an enigmatic traveler who teaches Johnny the Golden Spin, and Danny, Johnny's devoted mount and confidant, are a couple of these.

Along the way, Johnny and his traveling companions face many obstacles and supernatural forces that seem to lurk on the outskirts of civilization.

Despite the odds stacked against him, he perseveres, determined to claim his prize and carve out a better future for himself and those he cares about. With stunning artwork and engaging characters, this manga is an essential read for fans of the genre as well as anyone looking for a thrilling adventure story.

