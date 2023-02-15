JoJoLands protagonist may be the universal alternate to part 5's Giorno Giovanna

The 9th part of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure manga series, called JoJoLands, is set to be released soon, and fans are eagerly discussing and debating their expectations and hopes for the upcoming series on social media. A preview image of the new protagonist's character design has further fueled the excitement, with the first issue of the series scheduled to be released in Japan on February 17, 2023.

However, the sneak peek at the upcoming JoJo (a nickname attributed to each part’s protagonist) has fans wondering if another universal counterpart has been introduced. Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest fan theory that the JoJoLands protagonist is the universal counterpart to Golden Wind’s Giorno Giovanna.

Fan theory claiming JoJoLands protagonist to be universal alternate of part 5’s protagonist has surprising weight to it

The theory

JOL @Saitamagoated another THE JOJOLands theory



pt9 MC has been shown with BT arrows.



BT is a character which inspired the design for DIO.



at the center of his outfit, the BT arrow is seen over heart shaped design primarily seen worn by DIO on his knees in Part 3 manga.



Twitter user and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fan @Saitamagoated (JOL) seems to be the first to have described the JoJoLands fan theory in question. Their first tweet on the subject came at 3:21 pm Eastern Standard Time (EST) on Monday, February 13, 2023. In the tweet, they compiled several images that relate to the theory in some way.

JOL starts by establishing that the part 9 protagonist is seen on the cover of this month’s Ultra Jump issue with “BT arrows.” This is a reference to the arrows commonly associated with another one of Araki’s characters from a different series, Cool Shock B.T.

JOL then establishes that Araki himself has admitted that B.T. is a character who inspired the original design for Dio Brando. The “original design” in question refers to his teenage and adult appearances in the first part of the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure series, officially called Phantom Blood.

JOL then returns to the preview image of the JoJoLands protagonist, establishing that at the center of the character’s outfit, a heart can be seen with BT arrows overlaid. The heart is also green in color, with yellow wing-like appendages on either side. All three of these features match the character design of Dio Brando, then stylized as DIO, in the third part of the series, Stardust Crusaders.

While JOL only mentions that the heart-shaped design is seen on DIO’s outfit in the third part, the colors are obviously yet another connection between the two. With all of this in mind, JOL asserts that the part 9 protagonist might be the universal alternative to part 5’s protagonist, Giorno Giovanna.

Giorno is the son of DIO, but was conceived using Jonathan Joestar’s body, making him both a Brando and a Joestar simultaneously. It’s this “loophole,” for lack of a better term, which makes Giorno the part 5 protagonist despite being Dio’s son. Obviously, the same would be true for the part 9 protagonist if he is intended to be the universal alternate to Giorno.

However, some issues do arise with this JoJoLands theory, given the continuity of the new universe in which parts 7, 8, and 9 take place. For example, part 7 saw Diego “Dio” Brando of the new universe die during the eponymous Steel Ball Run race, presumably leaving no descendants or surviving family members behind.

Thus, if the part 9 protagonist is revealed to be a descendant of Dio, it must be established that the new universe’s Dio conceived a child before his death. While possible, it would take some revisiting of the events of Steel Ball Run by Araki to fully explain this. One alternative route could be that the part 9 protagonist is related to, but not directly descended from, the new universe’s Dio Brando.

In summation

However, this is all purely speculative, with no in-story context clues or foreshadowing available to further base this theory on. That being said, JOL makes a very strong and convincing argument that the JoJoLands protagonist is a Giorno Giovanna alternate, given what little evidence is currently available.

Be sure to keep up with all JoJoLands manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

