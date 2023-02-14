JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: JoJoLands full cast may have been introduced in Shibuya exhibit

With the imminent release of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: JoJoLands, the 9th part of author and illustrator Hirohiko Araki’s manga series, excitement has reached its boiling point. The upcoming series is a trending topic on several social media sites, with both the general anime community and the series-specific fandom excited for its release later this week.

Ahead of the release, fans have spotted several advertisements for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: JoJoLands in various Japanese locations. Two of the most popular advertisements come from the Shibuya and Harajuku train stations, with the former featuring what appears to be the main cast for the upcoming part.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: JoJoLands main cast seems to be revealed, with plenty of inspiration from previous parts apparent

JoJo's Bizarre Encyclopedia @jojo_wiki

- From Shibuya Station in Japan

#TheJOJOLands twitter.com/i/web/status/1… A public advertisement for all parts of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, featuring characters from Part 9: The JOJOLands alongside characters from JoJolion- From Shibuya Station in Japan A public advertisement for all parts of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, featuring characters from Part 9: The JOJOLands alongside characters from JoJolion- From Shibuya Station in Japan#TheJOJOLands twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/h18Z19FFXp

As stated above, the Shibuya train station advertisement for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: JoJoLands manga has seemingly revealed most of the main cast. Alongside them are several characters from the previous part, titled JoJoLion, most noticeably the part’s antagonist, the sentient Stand Wonder of U.

The inclusion of the characters from part 8 of the series seems to be done as a nod to the inspiration for the upcoming storyline. Other inspiration from previous parts is apparent in the designs of JoJoLands’ main cast. Fans have pointed out the protagonist’s similarities to the part 5 protagonist, Giorno Giovanna. They have also found similarities between the top-most character and part 6’s Emporio Alniño.

Another advertisement in Harajuku station also acknowledges the series’ past, featuring walls plastered with the faces of previous protagonists. In the photos, the aforementioned part 5 protagonist Giorno Giovanna, part 7 protagonist Johnny Joestar, and part 8 protagonist Josuke Higashikata are clearly visible.

Presumably, the other parts’ protagonists are present in other areas of the advertisement, not photographed.

There is currently very little known about the upcoming part’s plot. What fans do know is that the setting is a subtropical island, with the protagonist being a descendant of part 8’s Joseph Joestar, who appears briefly in the final issues. As for the plot, a recent Ultra Jump issue preview claimed:

“This story is about a boy who, in the subtropical islands, comes into a great wealth.”

This is the latest plot and setting information fans have on the upcoming series, with no additional teasers or previews being released since then. While there is plenty of debate and discussion on the upcoming part’s characters, setting, and plot, all of this is purely speculative.

Thankfully, fans will begin getting some answers to their questions later this week, when this month’s Ultra Jump releases and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: JoJoLands officially begins.

Be sure to keep up with all JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes