JoJoLands preview given in Ultra Jump's January issue 1 month ahead of debut

Shueisha’s January issue of their Ultra Jump publication offers an incredibly exciting preview of the plot for JoJoLands, the upcoming ninth part of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. Author and illustrator Hirohiko Araki has long hyped up fan expectations of the series' release, claiming it to be the series’ final part altogether.

The presumed protagonist for JoJoLands can also be spotted in the preview, as well as many other characters who are quite difficult to clearly identify. However, fans are already scrutinizing the image in an effort to discover more information about the upcoming story.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest JoJoLands news, as well as the popular fan theories rising from it.

JoJoLands preview has fans theorizing that Jolyne or a Jolyne-lookalike might appear in series’ final part

The JoJoLands preview was first posted to Twitter by site user and reputable JoJo’s news source, @StickerTricker (Sticker). Sticker’s post included a translated quote from the preview, as well as a double-page image of the preview itself. The preview is incredibly dense with information, with Sticker likely having discerned relevant plot info from it.

Sticker's tweet claims that the plot description preview reads as follows:

“This story is about a boy who, in the subtropical islands, comes into a great wealth…”

Unfortunately, no additional plot info appears to be present in the preview, and there have been no additional tweets from Sticker that expand on the same. It's possible that the text isn’t of a quality that is good enough to be translated until the Ultra Jump issue’s official release, and Sticker's tweet and plot information is more than likely all the preview information fans will receive for now.

Ben @Bennjye_ @StickerTricker Have I gone insane or do I see 2 buns and a hair tail @StickerTricker Have I gone insane or do I see 2 buns and a hair tail https://t.co/MUV59gKV1k

As a result, fans have instead taken it upon themselves to look for clues in the preview, straining their eyes to find an interesting detail or two. One popular discovery which many fans feel confident in assessing is the presence of Jolyne Cujoh in the preview, or at least the presence of a character with an incredibly similar design to Jolyne's.

In any case, this can’t be fully specified from the latest image itself, with the Jolyne-lookalike simply being too small and under-detailed to confirm or deny this theory. Nevertheless, fans feel confident that it is indeed Jolyne. While Araki would need to come up with quite the explanation to justify her inclusion in this story, which is set in a separate universe from where Jolyne resides, he could very well do so.

However, this is all speculative, with nothing confirmed about JoJoLands beyond the aforementioned plot description and image of the protagonist. However, given that it is likely for the character to be the protagonist, a previously reported theory by fans has been confirmed. With the community being right once already, there’s a good chance they may be correct about Jolyne as well.

