JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: JoJoLands chapter 1 - Release date, what to expect, and more

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: JoJoLands chapter 1 is set to be released on Friday, February 17, 2023 JST. After an incredibly long wait, fans are finally ready to embark upon this brand new adventure. However, with no legal way to read the series online as of this article’s writing, many international fans may be left reading tweets summating the issue rather than the issue itself.

With Shueisha’s Ultra Jump serialization still having no free online reading availability, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: JoJoLands chapter 1 may suffer in popularity and discussion as a result. While this is a speculative claim, it is a sensible one, considering the impact a similar approach has had on a series such as Berserk.

Nevertheless, fans are still excited to begin this new adventure, even if it means being told what happens rather than reading the issue themselves. Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest release information for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: JoJoLands chapter 1.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: JoJoLands chapter 1 will center around a boy coming across great wealth

Release date and time, where to read

JoJo's Bizarre Encyclopedia @jojo_wiki

Chapter 1 releases on February 17, 2023 JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 9: The JOJOLands #TheJOJOLands poster at Japan bookstores

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: JoJoLands chapter 1 will arrive on Friday, February 17, 2023 JST. Depending on the exact location, region, and timezone, fans will likely see the issue release anywhere from the night of Thursday, February 16, through the night of Friday, February 17.

There is unfortunately no current exact release time for the series, thanks to the lack of an official, free-to-read online source.

As such, the best option fans are left with is to buy a copy of the first volume for the series, which JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: JoJoLands chapter 1 should be a part of, in terms of legal reading opportunities. Many independent manga websites also regularly publish unofficial translations of individual chapters. However, these are typically considered illegal releases from unofficial sources.

What to expect (speculative)

JoJo's Bizarre Encyclopedia @jojo_wiki

- Official preview of the protagonist

- From Ultra Jump February 2023

- "This is the story of a boy, in the subtropical islands, who goes on to become extremely rich."

"This is the story of a boy, in the subtropical islands, who goes on to become extremely rich."

As of this article’s writing, very little is known about the plot of the upcoming series. It’s expected that JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: JoJoLands chapter 1 will confirm what fans already know regarding the setting and plot.

Per a preview from a previous Ultra Jump issue, the series will follow the story of a boy in the subtropical islands who comes into great wealth.

The boy, presumably the series’ protagonist, is also confirmed to be a descendant of part 8’s Joseph Joestar. This is known thanks to previous interviews with franchise creator, author, and illustrator Hirohiko Araki.

ShitPostCrusaders @ShitpostCrubot Welcome to The Jojolands! Manga Weekends return next week with chapter 1! ift.tt/KiQnGLe Welcome to The Jojolands! Manga Weekends return next week with chapter 1! ift.tt/KiQnGLe https://t.co/3sQxj2l3or

It should be emphasized that the protagonist is set to be a descendant of the new universe’s Joseph Joestar - who appears briefly at the end of JoJoLion - rather than the original universe’s version who appears in parts 2 through 4.

Beyond this, truly any number of events could occur in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: JoJoLands chapter 1. At the very least, however, fans can expect to be fully introduced to the series’ protagonist, as well as whoever his “JoBro,” (a term the franchise uses to describe each JoJo’s sidekick) will be. This is a fairly formulaic opening sequence which many previous parts have used, and can be expected to be repeated here.

