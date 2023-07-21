10 anime to watch if you like Undead Girl Murder Farce

The 2023 anime series, Undead Girl Murder Farce, is directed by Mamoru Hatakeyama and produced by Lapin Track. Set in the late 19th century, it tells the story of Tsugaru Shinuchi, a half-demon on a mission to locate the decapitated body of Aya Rindo, an immortal being. Along his journey, he crosses paths with Shizuku Hasei, a loyal servant who aids him in his quest.
The series combines elements of mystery, comedy, and action, receiving praise for its distinct setting, intriguing characters, and dark humor. If you found Undead Girl Murder Farce enjoyable, here are 10 other anime recommendations that might capture your interest.
From Un-Go to Case File nº221: Kabukicho - Here are 10 anime to watch if you liked Undead Girl Murder Farce
1) Un-Go: Chapter of Inga
If you enjoyed the Undead Girl Murder Farce, then Un-Go: Chapter of Inga is an anime that is sure to captivate you. Directed by Seiji Mizushima and produced by Studio Bones, this 2011 Japanese anime film is a prequel to the acclaimed television series Un-Go. It delves into the fascinating tale of how Shinjuurou Yuki and Inga, the main characters, first crossed paths.
The story takes place during Japan's Taisho era, where we are introduced to Shinjuurou, a skilled detective renowned for his unparalleled problem-solving abilities. His path intersects with Inga, an enigmatic woman who claims to embody innocence itself. United by their shared pursuit of justice, they delve into a string of interconnected murders linked to a clandestine government undertaking.
2) Marco
Marco, a 1976 Japanese anime television series, captures the imaginative direction of Isao Takahata and bears the hallmark of quality from Nippon Animation. Inspired by Edmondo De Amicis' novel Cuore, this anime is highly recommended for enthusiasts who appreciate the captivating Undead Girl Murder Farce.
The story revolves around Marco Rossi, an Italian boy embarking on a journey to Argentina in search of his mother. She ventured to Argentina for employment purposes. Throughout his adventure, Marco encounters various intriguing characters, including a gaucho, a circus performer, and a group of fellow Italian immigrants.
3) Mike-neko Holmes no Yuurei Joushu
Mikeneko Holmes no Yuurei Joushu is a Japanese anime from 1992. Directed by Nobuyuki Kitajima and produced by AIC, it was based on Akagawa Jiro's novel of the same name.
The series revolves around the life of Katayama Yoshitaro, an unlucky detective who resides with his sister Harumi and their cat Holmes. Interestingly, Holmes possesses a remarkable sixth sense for solving mysteries. At the afterparty of Harumi's acting troupe, a shocking murder and tragic events take center stage.
Fortunately, Yoshitaro had brought along his trusted companion, Holmes. With its captivating storyline and intricate characters, this anime earns a spot on the must-watch list for fans of Undead Girl Murder Farce.
4) The Case Study of Vanitas
Like Undead Girl Murder Farce, The Case Study of Vanitas is a Japanese anime television series from 2021. Directed by Tomoyuki Itamura and produced by Bones, it is an adaptation of Jun Mochizuki's manga series with the same title.
In 19th-century Paris, a young vampire named Noé embarks on a quest to find the elusive Book of Vanitas. However, his journey takes an unexpected turn when he is attacked by a deranged vampire. A human called Vanitas intervenes, rescues Noé and heals the afflicted creature. Claiming to be a doctor in possession of the book, Vanitas entices Noé to join him in a mad crusade to "cure" the entire vampire race.
5) Mouryou no Hako
If you enjoyed watching Undead Girl Murder Farce, another recommended anime is Mouryou no Hako. Directed by Ryōsuke Nakamura and produced by Madhouse, this 2008 Japanese television series is based on the novel of the same name written by Natsuhiko Kyogoku.
From August to October 1952, a series of peculiar crimes unfolded in Musashino and Mitaka. It all started with the attempted murder of Kanako Yuzuki, a 14-year-old girl. As Kanako was recovering in an unusual research "hospital," she mysteriously vanished, triggering a chain reaction of abductions involving other girls.
To everyone's horror, these young victims' severed limbs began turning up meticulously arranged in custom-fitted boxes placed across neighboring towns. News editor Morihiko Toriguchi and crime fiction writer Tatsumi Sekiguchi join forces to investigate these baffling cases alongside the enigmatic assistance of onmyōji Akihiko Chūzenji.
6) Un-Go
Un-Go, a Japanese anime television series from 2011, directed by Seiji Mizushima and produced by Bones, revolves around the intriguing adventures of Shinjuurou Yuki. This skilled detective possesses the remarkable ability to crack unsolvable cases. Assisting him in his endeavors is Inga, an enigmatic woman who claims to embody innocence itself.
Together, they delve into a string of interconnected murders that appear to be linked to a covert government project. The plotline of this anime bears resemblances to Undead Girl Murder Farce.
7) Mars Red
Mars Red is a 2021 Japanese anime television series directed by Kouhei Hatano and produced by Signal.MD. In the year 1923, Mars Red introduces a world where vampires have existed for a long time. However, their numbers are on the rise due to the emergence of a mysterious artificial blood source called Ascra.
To counter this threat, the Japanese government created "Code Zero," a specialized army unit entrusted with eliminating vampires. Interestingly, Code Zero enlists these same creatures they hunt to track and combat their own kind. If you are a fan of anime set in the early 1900s, like Undead Girl Murder Farce, then Mars Red is definitely worth adding to your watchlist.
8) Moriarty the Patriot
Moriarty the Patriot is a Japanese anime television series from 2020. It is directed by Kazuya Nomura and produced by Production I.G. In the late 19th century, the nobility of the British Empire holds dominion while their working class suffers under their rule. With deep empathy for their struggles, William James Moriarty sets out to dismantle this oppressive system.
Driven by frustration over the pervasive inequality, Moriarty devises a plan to rectify the entire nation. Not even renowned consulting detective Sherlock Holmes can impede his mission. If you enjoyed Undead Girl Murder Farce, then this anime series is an absolute must-watch.
9) Ie Naki Ko Remi
Ie Naki Ko Remi is a 1997 Japanese anime television series like Undead Girl Murder Farce. It is directed by Kōzō Kusuba and produced by Nippon Animation. It is based on the novel of the same name by Hector Malot.
Remy, a spirited and kind-hearted young girl, resides in a charming French countryside village alongside her mother. One auspicious day, her long-absent father reappears in town after toiling away in the city. However, his return brings forth startling news to Remy: she is not their biological daughter.
Tragically, an unscrupulous slave trader lurks nearby, poised to separate Remy from her family forever. The intervention of Vitalis, a wandering entertainer brimming with vitality and compassion, changes everything.
Recognizing Remy's exceptional vocal abilities, Vitalis takes her under his wing and embraces her into his talented troupe. Together with endearing companions like Joli-Coeur the monkey and faithful dogs Capi, Dolce, and Zelbino, Remy embarks on an extraordinary journey traversing far and wide.
10) Case File nº221: Kabukicho
Similar to Undead Girl Murder Farce, the anime series Case File nº221: Kabukicho is known for its dark humor elements. Directed by Ai Yoshimura and produced by Production I.G, this 2020 Japanese anime series offers a captivating narrative experience.
In the bustling district of Kabukicho in Tokyo, known for its infamous red-light area, vibrant neon lights illuminate the streets. However, lurking behind this dazzling facade lies Tokyo's darkest secrets. Within a tenement managed by Mrs. Hudson dwell seven peculiar yet intriguing individuals, including none other than the brilliant detective Sherlock Holmes.
Within this vibrant setting, Sherlock finds himself entangled in an enigmatic murder case involving the notorious Jack the Ripper.
Conclusion
Undead Girl Murder Farce is an anime that offers a unique blend of mystery, comedy, and supernatural elements. If you found this series enjoyable, you will surely appreciate the abovementioned anime recommendations.
These shows boast intricate storylines and stunning animation. Whether you seek a gripping mystery to unravel, a side-splitting comedy, or a thrilling supernatural tale, this curated list has something tailored to your preferences.
