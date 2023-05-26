5 pairs of anime siblings who tried to kill each other (and 5 who will die for each other)

The world of anime has given us numerous memorable anime siblings, showcasing everything from heartwarming bonds to intense rivalries. Some anime siblings have faced extreme circumstances, leading them down a path of conflict and even attempts to harm one another. On the other hand, there are those siblings who are willing to go to great lengths and make the ultimate sacrifice to protect and save each other.

Needless to say, fans have their favorite pairs of anime siblings who tried to kill each other as well as those who are willing to lay down their lives for each other. Delving into the complex dynamics of these sibling relationships allows one to witness the incredible range of emotions found within the world of anime.

5 pairs of anime siblings who tried to kill each other: Siblings at odds

1) Sasuke and Itachi Uchiha (Naruto)

Anime siblings: Sasuke and Itachi Uchiha (image via Studio Pierrot)

The story of the Uchiha brothers, Sasuke and Itachi, is one of tragic betrayal. Itachi, burdened with the responsibility of protecting the village, was forced to annihilate his entire clan, leaving Sasuke as the sole survivor. Consumed by hatred, Sasuke sought revenge against his older brother.

Their clash resulted in a bitter struggle where Sasuke relentlessly pursued Itachi, aiming to avenge their family's demise and satisfy his deep-seated thirst for vengeance. The bond between the Uchiha brothers, once strong and unbreakable, shattered under the weight of tragedy and betrayal.

2) Ayase and Kyousuke Aragaki (Oreimo)

Anime siblings: Ayase and Kyousuke Aragaki (image via Studio AIC)

Ayase and Kyousuke's sibling relationship takes a dark turn when Ayase stumbles upon her brother's involvement in the "Little Sister" eroge game, which leaves her shocked and disgusted. Overwhelmed by feelings of betrayal and moral outrage, Ayase becomes determined to sever ties with Kyousuke and actively sabotages his relationships with other girls.

The once-close siblings find themselves on opposite ends of a growing divide that fuels their mutual animosity and deepens the rift between them. Ayase's unwavering commitment to her moral convictions clashes with Kyousuke's choices, creating a tumultuous dynamic that challenges their bond as siblings.

3) Izaya and Masaomi Orihara (Durarara!!)

Anime siblings: Durarara!! (image via Shuka)

The complex sibling relationship between Izaya and Masaomi Orihara in Durarara!! delves into the depths of rivalry and manipulation. As brothers with contrasting personalities, they find themselves on opposite sides of the moral spectrum.

Izaya, the cunning and enigmatic information broker, revels in chaos and actively schemes against his younger brother Masaomi, who strives to maintain order and protect those around him. Their twisted game of cat and mouse escalates into a dangerous dance of psychological warfare, as each sibling attempts to outmaneuver and gain the upper hand.

4) Ayumu and Eucliwood Hellscythe (Is This a Zombie?)

Anime siblings: Is This a Zombie? anime (image via Studio Deen)

Ayumu, a high-school student-turned-zombie, finds himself in an unexpected and supernatural encounter with Eucliwood, a mysterious necromancer princess. Their connection initially forms a strong sibling bond, but their relationship takes a tragic turn when Eucliwood becomes the target of powerful necromancers.

In a heart-wrenching twist, Ayumu is compelled to confront and battle against his own sister in a desperate attempt to protect her from imminent danger, highlighting the profound sacrifices and emotional turmoil that plague their once-loving sibling dynamic.

5) Lelouch and Nunnally (Code Geass)

Lelouch and Nunnally (image via Sunrise)

In the dark and twisted anime Code Geass, the complex relationship between Lelouch vi Britannia and his half-sister, Nunnally Lamperouge, showcases a gripping tale of sibling rivalry tinged with betrayal. As members of the Britannian royal family, their paths diverge when Lelouch gains the power of Geass, a supernatural ability that allows him to control others.

Driven by his desire for revenge and to create a better world, Lelouch becomes the masked vigilante known as "Zero," leading a rebellion against the Britannian Empire. Unbeknownst to Nunnally, Lelouch orchestrates a series of events that result in her believing he is dead, fueling her determination to carry on their shared ideals of peace and justice.

Their paths eventually converge, leading to a climactic confrontation where sibling love and conflicting ideals collide, blurring the lines between right and wrong, and leaving viewers questioning the true nature of their bond.

5 pairs of anime siblings will die for each other: Siblings bound by sacrifice

1) Edward and Alphonse Elric (Fullmetal Alchemist)

Anime siblings: Edward and Alphonse Elric (image via Studio Bones)

The Elric brothers' harrowing tale stands as an enduring testament to the profound strength of sibling love. In the aftermath of a catastrophic alchemical experiment, Edward and Alphonse's lives are irrevocably marked by loss and sacrifice. Edward, stripped of his arm and leg, and Alphonse, with his very essence confined to an imposing suit of armor, face a shattered reality.

Yet, undeterred by their unimaginable hardships, the brothers set forth on a treacherous and transformative odyssey, bound by an unbreakable bond and an unwavering determination to reclaim what was taken from them. Their journey becomes a testament to their indomitable spirit as they navigate treacherous lands, confront formidable adversaries, and unravel the enigmatic secrets of the elusive Philosopher's Stone.

2) Rin and Yukio Okumura (Blue Exorcist)

Anime siblings: Rin and Yukio Okumura (image via A-1 Pictures)

Rin and Yukio, twin brothers born to Satan, the king of demons, navigate a tumultuous existence defined by their conflicting destinies. Rin's unwavering aspiration to become an exorcist and protect humanity stands in stark contrast to Yukio's struggle with his own demonic powers.

Despite the challenges they encounter on their journey, their unbreakable bond remains a source of strength as they stand together, prepared to make any necessary sacrifice. Their shared history, innate connection, and unwavering loyalty propel them forward, defying the odds and embodying the resilience of sibling unity in the face of adversity.

3) Luffy and Ace (One Piece)

Anime siblings: Luffy and Ace (image via Toei Animation)

In the vast world of One Piece, the bond between Luffy and Ace shines as a symbol of brotherly love. As pirates, they face numerous perils and adversaries, but their unyielding devotion to one another remains constant. When Ace's life is threatened, Luffy puts everything on the line, leading to a climactic battle that will forever be remembered.

This pivotal moment epitomizes the depth of their connection and showcases Luffy's unwavering determination to protect his brother, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of fans and solidifying their brotherly bond as an iconic cornerstone of the One Piece saga.

4) Umi, Fuu, and Hikaru (Magic Knight Rayearth)

Anime siblings: Umi, Fuu, and Hikaru (image via Tokyo Movie Shinsha)

Summoned to a mystical world, Umi, Fuu, and Hikaru find themselves thrust into a destiny that binds them as the Magic Knights. Through trials and sacrifices, they discover the true extent of their power and the strength of their friendship. These siblings fight side by side, ready to protect each other at any cost.

As they navigate the perils of their extraordinary journey, their unbreakable bond becomes an unyielding source of courage and resilience. United by a shared purpose, their unwavering support and unwavering loyalty to one another create a formidable force that stands firm against the challenges they face, reinforcing the notion that true strength lies not only in individual abilities, but in the unbreakable ties that bind siblings together.

5) Kanba and Shouma Takakura (Mawaru Penguindrum)

Anime siblings: Mawaru Penguindrum (image via Lapin Track)

In this surreal anime, the Takakura brothers find themselves entangled in a complex and mysterious fate as they desperately strive to save their terminally ill sister, Himari, from the clutches of death. Their arduous journey is accompanied by magical penguins and veiled in layers of dark secrets.

With an unwavering determination and a willingness to sacrifice everything for the sake of their beloved sister, their poignant tale unfolds, showcasing the extraordinary depths of brotherly love and the resilience of the human spirit in the face of unimaginable challenges.

Final thoughts

The world of anime showcases a broad spectrum of sibling relationships, ranging from bitter rivalries to unwavering bonds of love and sacrifice. The five pairs of anime siblings who tried to kill each other demonstrate the depths of conflict and betrayal that can arise within family ties.

In contrast, the five pairs who would die for each other illuminate the profound power of sibling love and the lengths to which brothers and sisters will go to protect one another. These stories captivate us, showcasing the complexities of human relationships and leaving a lasting impact on our hearts and minds. Anime siblings continue to captivate audiences, offering a glimpse into the profound and intricate connections that can exist between family.

