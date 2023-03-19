The Fire Hunter teaser announces a second season

On Saturday, March 18, 2023, The Fire Hunter anime series announced its second season. The television anime series is an adaptation of author Rieko Hinata and illustrator Akihiro Yamada’s fantasy novel series of the same name. Fans got to know about the announcement immediately after the release of the first season’s 10th and final episode on Saturday.

The first season of The Fire Hunter premiered on January 14, 2023, at 10:30 PM JST on the premium subscription television channel WOWOW. Crunchyroll has been streaming the anime series internationally as it airs in Japan on the aforementioned subscription-based television channel.

Second season of The Fire Hunter anime series announced after gaining a subtle following in Winter 2023

The first season of The Fire Hunter television anime series concluded shortly before the announcement of the series’ second season. While the series hasn’t exactly been a household name during the Winter 2023 season, it’s clearly been popular enough internationally and domestically to warrant an additional season.

The anime’s cast includes Misaki Kuno as Toko, Shoya Ishige as Koshi, Maaya Sakamoto as Akira, Yoshimasa Hosoya as Roroku, Saori Hayami as Kira, and Megumi Yamaguchi as Hinako. As of this article’s writing, no additional cast or cast changes have been announced for the aforementioned second season.

In fact, the only concrete information available to fans about the second season is that it was recently green-lit. The first season was directed by Junji Nishimura, and it was animated by Signal.MD Studios. Mamoru Oshii oversaw and wrote the scripts for the series’ first season. It is assumed, but not confirmed, that the aforementioned staff members and animation studio will be returning for the second season.

Hinata first debuted the book series in December 2018, with Yamada also doing the illustrations for this initial release. The fourth book in the series was published on September 3, 2020, with a side-story volume released on December 21, 2021.

The series is set in the chaotic aftermath of humanity’s apocalyptic Last War. A great forest filled with flameling creatures and other fallen beasts inhabits the world, forcing humanity to live in isolated pockets of small, protected communities. A weapon used in the Last War has caused human beings to spontaneously burst into flame even when just getting close to a small source of fire.

Within the body of flamelings exists the only safe energy source for humanity, resulting in the creation of firecatchers who venture into the great forest to harvest the creatures. The series begins with Toko, a young girl who finds herself assailed by flamelings in the great forest when a flamecatcher rushes to protect her.

