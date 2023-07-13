Undead Girl Murder Farce episode 3: Release date, what to expect, where to watch, countdown, and more

Undead Girl Murder Farce episode 3 is set to be released on July 20, 2023. The second episode of the anime series, titled Vampire, was aired on July 13. It featured the series' lead characters, Aya Rindo and Tsugaru Shinuchi, who are now popular detectives known as the cage users.

Furthermore, following the release of the second episode, the plot for the forthcoming episodes has been revealed. Fans will see Aya and Tsugaru attempting to find the cane man who stole Aya's body and mixed Ogre blood into Tsugaru's body in the upcoming episode.

Fans are heaping praise on the series thanks to the high quality of animation by studio Lapin Track. With the thrilling plot and intriguing battles to come in the upcoming episodes, fans are eagerly anticipating the release of Undead Girl Murder Farce episode 3.

The murderer's identity might be revealed in Undead Girl Murder Farce episode 3

Release date and time, where to watch

As previously stated, Undead Girl Murder Farce episode 3 will be released on Thursday, July 20, at 12:55 am JST. Episode 3 will air on Fuji TV's +Ultra block. Later, the episode will also be broadcast on channels like AT-X, Hokkaido Cultural Broadcasting, TV West Japan, Tokai TV, and Kansai TV.

On the other hand, as previously announced by the streaming service, international viewers outside of Asia can watch Undead Girl Murder Farce episode 3 as it airs in Japan on Crunchyroll in selected areas.

Given that release times vary depending on location and time zone, Undead Girl Murder Farce episode 3 will be available on the dates listed below:

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT)- 8:55 am, Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)- 11:55 am, Wednesday, July 19, 2023

British Summer Time (BST)- 4:55 pm, Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Central European Summer Time (CEST)- 5:55 pm, Wednesday, July 19, 2023

India Standard Time (IST)- 9:25 pm, Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Philippine Time (PT)- 11:55 pm, Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Japan Standard Time (JST)- 12:55 am, Thursday, July 20, 2023

Australia Central Time (ACT)- 1:25 am, Thursday, July 20, 2023

Here is a quick recap of Undead Girl Murder Farce episode 2

In the second episode of Undead Girl Murder Farce, fans of the series got to see how one year had passed since Tsugaru Shinuchi and Aya Rindo met, and now the year is 1898 and they are famous detectives. Following this, the episode featured their first case of the season as detectives, as they are now employed by the vampire Lord Godard.

Lord Godard is a vampire, but he lives a quiet life, having not had human blood taken for nearly 19 years. This was the result of a treaty signed by humans and vampires. Not only that, but Godard attends Church on a daily basis. Unfortunately, one day after he and his younger son went hunting, his wife was discovered dead.

However, the only people who were in the house when his wife was murdered were his older son, a daughter, a butler, and a maid. But, because only Godard's family was present, he believes it must be the vampire hunters. As a result, Godard hires Aya and Tsugaru, believing a vampire hunter is to blame for his wife's death. When Aay and Tsugaru arrived, everyone was surprised to see the former, who had only a head, was talking, and was a detective.

Soon, the detective duo observed the crime scene and sought answers from Lord Godard. Aya brought up seven issues, and Godard appeared to be in some distress as she began to discuss the problems. However, as Aya was about to tell the sixth and seventh problems, Lottie, Godard's daughter, arrived, prompting the detective to postpone telling the last two problems.

What to expect from Undead Girl Murder Farce episode 3?

As Aya has deduced who might be the murderer of Lord Godard's wife, fans will see her investigate the case further. Not only that, but Aya will look into what each member was doing at the time of the murder. Furthermore, Undead Girl Murder Farce episode 3 may feature a vampire hunter in the forest. In addition, Aya may reveal who the murderer is at the end of the episode.

