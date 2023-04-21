The Case Study of Vanitas manga resumes serialization after nearly a year break

On Friday, April 21, 2023, it was announced that mangaka Jun Mochizuki’s The Case Study of Vanitas series will return to serialization on May 22, 2023. The announcement came via the May issue of Square Enix’s Gangan Joker magazine, with the series set to return in the upcoming June issue.

The Case Study of Vanitas proved to be one of the most successful television anime adaptations in recent years, spurring many readers to begin reading the manga. However, fans were disappointed to see the series go on hiatus just weeks after the first season’s second part finished airing on Japanese television.

The Case Study of Vanitas finally returns to serialization, giving hope for more anime seasons in coming years

As mentioned above, The Case Study of Vanitas manga series is set to resume serialization on May 22, 2023. This comes nearly a year after the series went on its current hiatus, which began in June 2022. Yen Press has published the manga simultaneously in English since its debut and is expected to do so upon the series’ upcoming return.

Author and illustrator Jun Mochizuki launched the manga in Square Enix’s Gangan Joker magazine in December 2015. The series’ 10th volume was published in May 2022. The television anime adaptation of the series, animated by Studio Bones, premiered in July 2021. Following this, the first season’s second half premiered in January 2022.

Funimation streamed the first half of the first season in the original Japanese dub with English subtitles as well as an English dub. Both Funimation and Crunchyroll streamed the second part as it aired, with the latter having added the first part upon acquiring streaming rights to the second. Dubs for the second half of the season continued and were available on both Funimation and Crunchyroll.

The series is set in a fictional version of 19th-century Paris, containing vampire and steampunk themes. The series focuses on Vanitas, who is met by vampire Noé Archiviste on an airship ride to the French city. Vanitas is a human who claims to be a vampire’s doctor, able to cure them of the “malnomen,” which causes vampires to behave predatorily against their will.

He heals them using the Book of Vanitas, which is connected to the original Vanitas, the Vampire of the Blue Moon. The Vampires of the Red Moon, who form a traditional vampire society, hate the original Vanitas. Noé and Vanitas join forces to heal vampires, but an unknown threat named Charlatan lurks, possibly responsible for corrupting the sick vampires in the city.

Be sure to keep up with all The Case Study of Vanitas anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

