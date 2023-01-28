When will The Case Study of Vanitas season 2 come out? Explained

One of the most highly-anticipated anime sequels currently lacking any release information at all is The Case Study of Vanitas season 2. With the first season having originally premiered in the Summer 2021 season, fans saw the entirety of the first season stretch into the Winter 2022 season as well.

The anime community, likewise, has been waiting for over a year now with no news on when The Case Study of Vanitas season 2 will be premiering. Unfortunately, it seems that they will have to wait for quite a long time before a second season for the series ever sees the light of day.

The Case Study of Vanitas season 2 is getting delayed thanks to inconsistent release schedule of both chapters and volumes

When will season 2 come out?

,,I'm (finally) all caught up on the Gevaudan arc in the manga, and now I'm so excited to actually watch Season 2 ;w;

,,I'm (finally) all caught up on the Gevaudan arc in the manga, and now I'm so excited to actually watch Season 2 ;w;

As of writing this article, there are currently no rumors, leaks, or news on when The Case Study of Vanitas season 2 will become available. For now, it seems that Studio Bones’ latest smash-hit anime premiere will be on the backburner for quite some time. While unfortunate to hear, there is a sensible reason why such a wait is a reality.

As an adaptation of a manga series, the anime needs to wait for more manga material to be released in order to remain a faithful adaptation. Considering that history has shown consistently that remakes will come for those series that decide to come up with their own ending, Studio Bones is likely just waiting for new source material. Fullmetal Alchemist and Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, as well as Hellsing and Hellsing Ultimate are examples.

That being said, there is simply not enough additional source material for Studio Bones to adapt to a full-fledged second season of the series. As of this article’s writing, The Case Study of Vanitas’ manga series has 10 total manga volumes released. The first season adapted 9 of these 10 volumes, essentially comprising all of the source material currently available to adapt.

Catching up on the Vanitas manga, can't wait for season 2 of the anime to murder me

While the manga series is thankfully still ongoing, the release rate is incredibly slow, with several months typically marking the distance between the release of individual chapters. This has a cascading effect on the manga volumes themselves, which can often see a gap of two years or more between releases.

Considering the current pace and how much material the first season adapted, there won’t be enough source material to create The Case Study of Vanitas season 2 until the end of 2024. Believing an anime production schedule would likely take at least 18 months beyond that point, fans sadly won’t be seeing the second season of the hit series until mid-2026 at the absolute earliest.

