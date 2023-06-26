Create

‘Tis Time for “Torture,” Princess manga announces anime adaptation with an official trailer

Robinson Haruhara and Hirakei’s fantasy comedy Tis Time for “Torture,” Princess manga finally receives an anime adaptation, which will be helmed by Yoko Kanemori at Pine Jam studio. Initially appearing as a revenge-themed manga, the series takes a unique approach, following a princess who got herself captured and is being tortured in an unconventional way.

With the release of an official teaser and a key visual, the new anime has offered a brief glance at the world of ‘Tis Time for “Torture,” Princess, featuring the hilarious protagonist, Princess, Torture Tortura, EX (Princess’ holy sword), and the nightmarish iron maiden. The anime is scheduled to broadcast in January 2024.

‘Tis Time for “Torture,” Princess manga is one of Vinland Saga creator’s most recommended

youtube-cover

‘Tis Time for “Torture,” Princess significantly received a massive boost in popularity after the creator of Vinland Saga, Makoto Yukimura, expressed his admiration for it. Being one of the most revered mangakas in the industry, Yukimura actively promotes other creators' works and never hesitates to showcase his favorites.

On July 7, 2020, Yukimura’s tweet took Twitter by storm.

"HIMESAMA GOUMON NO JIKAN DESU " is my favorite manga these days. It's been about a year since the series started. I'm sure it will be an anime soon. Check it out!"

Although Yukimura doesn’t frequently tweet in English due to not being adept in the language, he explained this to his fans worldwide while thanking them for their support for his recommendation. Yukimura later shared the translated title of the anime with the global audience and even predicted a possible anime adaptation of the series.

✝…━━━━━━━━…✝ティザービジュアル✝…━━━━━━━━…✝聖剣エクスを構えた凛々しい姫、凄惨な拷問を下す拷問官たちが勢揃いのティザービジュアルを公開！📺2024年1月放送開始📺himesama-goumon.com＃姫様拷問の時間です https://t.co/MBUIPed8kR

Tis Time for “Torture,” Princess manga is centered on the titular Princess, who’s the 3rd Knight Order of the King’s Imperial Army. After a prolonged battle, the Hellhorde gains victory over the Imperial Army and captures Princess as the "prisoner of war," alongside her holy sword EX, which has a consciousness of its own.

Due to a peace treaty, the usual methods of torturing prisoners of war are prohibited. However, the grand inquisitor of Hellhorde, Torture Tortura, uses her own unusual techniques to make the Princess spill the secrets of the Kingdom by tempting her with delicious delicacies.

✝…━━━━━━━━…✝キャスト情報解禁✝…━━━━━━━━…✝姫：#白石晴香エクス：#小林親弘トーチャー・トルチュール：#伊藤静に決定！公式サイトではキャストコメントも公開中💬himesama-goumon.com#姫様拷問の時間です https://t.co/eINjXnC1tG

Here’s a list of the official cast members of the series:

  • Princess - Haruka Shiraishi (Fumino Furuhashi in We Never Learn: BOKUBEN)
  • Ex - Chikahiro Kobayashi (Legoshi in Beastars)
  • Torture Tortura - Shizuka Itou (Akeno Himejimo in High School DXD)

Yoko Kanemori, who served as an episode director for Attack on Titan, Boruto: Naruto’s Next Generation, and Mob Psycho, will be helming ‘Tis Time for “Torture,” Princess at Pine Jam studio, the production house that released Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible and Gleipnir. Kazuyuki Fudeyasu will be penning the scripts.

Satoshi and Toshiya Kouno are on character designs, and Masaru Yokoyama will compose the music. More details will be revealed soon, including the theme songs, additional characters, cast episode count, and more.

