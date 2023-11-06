Haikyuu Final movie to reveal new information in Jump Festa 2024

Monday, November 6, 2023 saw the official Jump Festa 2024 website announce that the Haikyuu Final movie will reveal new information at the upcoming December event. While it’s unclear what information exactly will be revealed, the convention event is typically a hotspot for the release of trailers, key visuals, premiere dates, and more.

The Haikyuu Final movie will serve as the first of a two-part film series which will conclude the smash-hit sports television anime series, which previously released four seasons. The series has been animated by Production I.G up to this point, who will continue their production responsibilities for the film as of the time of this article’s writing.

While some fans are excited to see the conclusion of the series, others are concerned that the Haikyuu Final movies will rush what the anime has left to adapt from the manga. It’s certainly a tall order for Production I.G and the rest of the adaptation staff to handle, but hopefully whatever is set to be revealed at the Jump Festa 2024 event will sway skeptical fans.

Haikyuu Final movie likely to release exciting trailer to regain fans’ faith at Jump Festa 2024 event

As mentioned above, Jump Festa 2024’s reputation as being a hotspot for the release of trailers and premiere dates for anime series and films has fans excited for the Haikyuu Final movie’s appearance. Although there is no reliable information on what will be shared at the upcoming event, fans can expect rumors and unofficial news on the matter to begin leaking in the coming weeks and months.

The first half of the two-part anime film, which is likely what the Jump Festa 2024 information will focus on, is subtitled The Battle at the Garbage Dump. This is a reference to the coming volleyball match between Karasuno High School and Nekoma High School, with their matches at their previous and similarly timed heights being called the same.

Late September 2023 saw a teaser trailer for the coming film be released, as well as a key visual which features series’ protagonist Shoyo Hinata and Nekoma’s Kenma Kozume. This roughly 90-second trailer primarily featured footage from Nekoma and Karasuno’s previous interactions, but did end with some brief footage from the coming film’s matchup.

The Jump Festa 2024 event is set to begin on Saturday, December 16, 2023, and will last for just two days through that Sunday, December 17. Despite being a short event, Shueisha jam packs the convention with key information for all of their most popular anime and manga series. In addition to the Haikyuu Final movie, fans can expect other popular Shueisha properties like One Piece, Spy x Family, My Hero Academia, and more to share major news.

