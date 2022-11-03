MAPPA drops an official trailer for Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill

Finally, MAPPA has revealed the first trailer for the long-awaited Isekai comedy series Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill and surprised fans with the bewitching animation yet again. The anime also revealed that voice actress Maaya Uchida would join the cast as Ninrir, the Goddess of the Wind, who is weak to otherworldly sweets like Dorayaki.

As MAPPA is producing Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill, the hype among anime enthusiasts is evident. With the trailer, it was expected that MAPPA would reveal the exact premiere date. Unfortunately, it still needs to be announced.

Maaya Uchida will play Ninrir in Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill

Apart from announcing the release year and month to be January 2023, MAPPA also revealed the three voice cast for Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill.

While the key visual wasn’t enough, fans of the light novel series eagerly awaited the official teaser. Standing up to the expectations of anime enthusiasts, MAPPA has shaken up the entire fandom with its animation and character design.

Ren Eguchi’s Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill light novel series was published on Shōsetsuka ni Narō on January 5, 2016, before Overlap’s acquisition in November 2016. Later, the light novel series received a manga adaptation in March 2017, where its serialization began on the Comic Gardo website.

Fans were surprised after learning that Maaya Uchida, who recently joined MAPPA’s Chainsaw Man’s cast as Angel Devil, has also been selected for Ren Eguchi’s Isekai anime as Ninrir.

Here are the previously announced cast members:

Mukouda - Yuma Uchida (Kyou Souma in Fruits Basket/ Ein Dalton in Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans)

Fel - Satoshi Hino (Lille Barro in Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War/Momonga in Overlord)

Sui - Hina Kino (Kaede Kurushima in Steins;Gate/Hanako Honda in Asobi Asobase)

Here’s how J-Novel Club, which has licensed the anime for English publication, describes the story:

"Mukouda Tsuyoshi was nothing special in modern Japan, so when he was summoned to a world of swordplay and sorcery, he thought he was ready for the adventure of a lifetime. Too bad the kingdom that summoned him only got him by mistake! Not only was he not one of the three summoned heroes, but his stats were laughable compared to theirs.

"On top of that, there's something really sketchy about this kingdom... "Ah, these people are the kind to try and use the Hero," he realized, and immediately left to make his own way in this other world. The only thing Mukouda can rely on is his unique skill: the "Online Supermarket," a skill that allows him to buy modern goods in a fantasy world.

"It's useless for combat, but if he plays his cards right, he could lead a comfortable life, maybe? At least, that's what Mukouda thinks, but it turns out modern food bought with this skill has some absurd effects! What happens when Mukouda introduces ridiculously tasty modern cooking to a fantasy world like this? He gets some ridiculous repeat customers begging for more...!"

In 2018, Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill ranked as the second-best manga series after That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime by Japanese Bookstore Employees.

