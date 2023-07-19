Jump Festa 2024 dates revealed

Jump Festa 2024 has recently been announced, scheduled to take place on December 16 and December 17, 2023. Fans all over the world are eagerly anticipating this event, as it is expected to showcase an incredible lineup of their favorite series and potentially bring some major announcements.

New titles dominated the limelight in 2023, alongside popular series like Demon Slayer and One Piece. As a result, fans are even more optimistic for Jump Festa 2024, expecting new titles such as My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 and Oshi no Ko to get their own dedicated stage, alongside the existing major titles.

Jump Festa 2024 will take place on December 16 and December 17

Manga Mogura RE @MangaMoguraRE



More Info like which series are getting Super Stages will be revealed at a later point "Jump Festa" will be held on Dec 16-17, 2023More Info like which series are getting Super Stages will be revealed at a later point pic.twitter.com/4OEm0w6cM3

The much-anticipated convention, Jump Festa 2024, is set to take place in December as announced. The event will span two days, starting on December 16, 2023, and concluding on December 17, 2023. While the specific lineups for each day have not been revealed yet, It is expected to be the grandest so far, with a long list of series being featured.

The excitement for this year's event is especially high, with fans eagerly awaiting the release of the lineup, which is expected to be disclosed soon. The vibe surrounding the coming Jump Festa, like previous years, is energizing and is already prompting fans to come up with their own expected lineup while waiting to see if their favorite series will be included or not and what surprises await them.

Shonen Jump News @WSJ_manga Jump Festa 2024 will be held in December 16th and 17th, 2023.



More information will be revealed in the future.

Fans expect Jump Festa 2024 to be no different but bigger, with each of its two days being jam-packed with exciting Super Stages filled with information and announcements or upcoming news leaked. Fans are also speculating about the surprises that will greet them, as this event serves as a hotspot of activity, where enthusiasts can immerse themselves in the dynamic world of Japanese pop culture and share their love for manga and anime.

Jump Festa, an annual event hosted by Shueisha, is one of the biggest celebrations of manga and anime that draws fans from around the globe. This highly anticipated gathering that occurs every year in December provides a stage for artists and creators to display their creations and make exciting announcements, while also directly connecting with their fan community.

Ending thoughts

Fans of Black Clover are eagerly holding their breath in anticipation, hoping to see their beloved series featured in the coming Jump Festa and receive further news about its return.

Similarly, fans of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Boruto, My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer, Oshi no Ko, Gintama, and many more are also filled with excitement to see their favorite series make exciting announcements.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.