Dandadan to deliver a mystery announcement at Jump Festa 2023

Fans of Yukinobu Tatsu’s Dandadan are filled with elation and excitement as the series is set to make its way to the Super Stage BLUE of Jump Festa 2023, teasing an important announcement that remains shrouded in mystery.

Although no significant details have been officially revealed as of now, fans are growing increasingly excited and overwhelmed, fueled by the presumption that an anime adaptation may be on the horizon. Last year, a manga leak source on Twitter claimed that an anime adaptation was in production, sparking a frenzy among fans. Consequently, everyone is currently hoping for the best.

Dandadan manga possibly set to confirm anime adaptation at Jump Festa 2023

The official announcement was shared through Shihei Rin’s official Twitter/X account, identified as @SHIHEILIN. Shihei holds the role of editor not only for Dandadan but also for other prominent series like Chainsaw Man, Jigokuraku, Spy X family, and more. Below i the translated statement that provides insight into the exciting development:

The first stage of "Dandadan" will be held at this year's Jump Festa's Super Stage BLUE on December 16th 12:00. On stage, there will be an important announcement that will attract the attention of the entire universe. We would appreciate it if you would take the initiative to participate.

On November 5, 2023, a well-known manga leaker, @spank_u, took to their Twitter handle to announce that Yukinobu Tatsu’s Dandadan manga was in the process of receiving an anime adaptation. However, since this news lacked official confirmation, it was regarded as a rumor, leaving fans disappointed.

Despite the initial disappointment, the Dandadan manga had already amassed a significant following, with over 100+ chapters serialized and consistently ranking as a fan favorite.

Given the substantial source material available from its ongoing status and the recent completion of the seventh arc, “Space Globalists Arc,” it seemed increasingly likely that an anime adaptation would eventually come to fruition.

However, it’s important to emphasize that official confirmation is pivotal. Fans are advised not to jump to conclusions and instead patiently await the event at the upcoming Jump Festa 2023, scheduled for December 16, 2023, at 12:00 a.m. JST (8:00 p.m. PT). This event holds the promise of shedding light on the highly anticipated adaptation.

About Dandadan:

The latest chapters of Dandadan manga are available to read on the official websites of Shueisha, MangaPlus, and Viz Media for fans globally. The official synopsis of the manga by MangaPlus reads as:

Ghosts, monsters, aliens, teen romance, battles...and the kitchen sink! This series has it all! Takakura, an occult maniac who doesn't believe in ghosts, and Ayase, a girl who doesn't believe in aliens, try to overcome their differences when they encounter the paranormal! This manga is out of this world!

Stay tuned for more Dandadan updates as 2023 progresses.

