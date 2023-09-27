Dandadan chapter 123 release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

Dandadan chapter 123 will be published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump+ online magazine on Monday, October 2, 2023. The recent chapter has certainly taken the manga in a surprising direction, keeping readers engaged with multiple intriguing plot threads. While the previous chapter seemed poised to delve into Sanjome’s story, it took an unexpected turn.

Instead, it captivated fans with an unanticipated moment as Momo confronted Okarun about whether he had read her letter, which said, “Love Ya!” Okarun’s admission that he did but lacked the courage to confess his feelings added an unexpected layer of complexity.

Adding to the rom-com goodness, the cliffhanger in Dandadan 122, where Okarun encounters his class representative, has amplified excitement, making fans eagerly anticipate the next chapter.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the Dandadan manga.

Dandadan chapter 123 release timings for all regions and where to read

Expand Tweet

Dandadan chapter 123 will be released this Monday, October 2, 2023, at 8:30 pm JST. MangaPlus, Shueisha, and Viz Media’s official websites will make the latest manga chapter available for fans worldwide. MangaPlus and Shonen Jump+, the two renowned applications, will also include the chapter in their enormous catalog for fans to read on the go.

Below are the release dates and timings for Dandadan chapter 123 for all regions, with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Time: Monday, October 2, 4:30 am

Central Time: Monday, October 2, 6:30 am

Eastern Time: Monday, October 2, 7:30 am

British Summer Time: Monday, October 2, 12:30 am

Indian Standard Time: Monday, October 2, 5 pm

Central European Summer Time: Monday, October 2, 1:30 pm

Australian Central Time: Monday, October 2, 9 pm

Philippines Standard time: Monday, October 2, 7:30 pm

Brazil Time: Monday, October 2, 8:30 am

Arabian Daylight Time: Monday, October 2, 3:30 pm

Eastern European Summer Time: Monday, October 2, 2:30 pm

Mountain Daylight Team: Monday, October 2, 5:30 am

A brief recap of Dandadan chapter 122

Expand Tweet

The chapter resumed from where it left off in the previous installment, continuing with Momo, Okarun, and others meeting Sanjome for the first time. Since they were curious about him and why he wanted to become the supervisor of their new club, Sanjome explained that he harbored a similar enthusiasm for science and paranormal activities.

Sanjome later took Momo and others to their clubhouse, a school’s old storage room. As they didn’t have many options, they cleaned it to make it look like an actual clubhouse. Later, Okarun stumbled upon an intimate moment between two couples, and upon noticing it, Momo promptly turned Okarun’s gaze away to shield him from the scene.

This situation grew increasingly awkward between them. Suddenly, Momo couldn’t contain her curiosity any longer and asked Okarun if he had read her letter. In response, Okarun remained silent, his fear of confessing his feelings leaving him unable to respond. Frustrated, Momo abruptly left the place.

In the midst of this emotional turmoil, Okarun was approached by his class representative, who had an unexpected question about whether he was a vampire.

What to expect from Dandadan chapter 123 (speculative)

Expand Tweet

With no spoilers for Dandadan chapter 123 as of now, it is unknown what unfolds next. However, given how recent events transpired, it can be expected that Okarun will try his best by working up his courage to confess his feelings to Momo. The chapter will resume where it ended in the previous one, starting with the encounter between Okarun and his class representative.

Stay tuned for more Dandadan manga news and updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.