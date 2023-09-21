Dandadan chapter 122 release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

Dandadan chapter 122 will be published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump+ online magazine on September 25, 2023. With the latest installment, it appears that Yukinobu Tatsu’s magnum opus might have kicked off a new narrative arc for the series, as apparently, the Space Globalists arc has come to an exciting conclusion, all thanks to the efforts of Reiko Kashima.

The arrival of the enigmatic new character, Saint German, who has become a new teacher at Okarun and Momo’s school, has ignited a frenzy of excitement and curiosity within the fandom. As everyone is eager to unravel his mysterious motives, the curiosity for learning what comes next is intense.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the Dandadan manga.

Dandadan chapter 122 release timings for all regions and where to read

Dandadan chapter 122 will release this Monday, September 25, 2023, at 8:30 pm JST. Fans worldwide can read the latest manga chapters on Viz Media, MangaPlus, and Shueisha. MangaPlus and Shonen Jump+, the two acclaimed manga reading apps, will also include the latest chapters of Dandadan in their massive library.

Below are the release dates and timings for Dandadan chapter 122 for all regions, with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Time: Monday, September 25, 4:30 am

Central Time: Monday, September 25, 6:30 am

Eastern Time: Monday, September 25, 7:30 am

British Summer Time: Monday, September 25, 12:30 am

Indian Standard Time: Monday, September 25, 5 pm

Central European Summer Time: Monday, September 25, 1:30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Monday, September 25, 9 pm

Philippines Standard time: Monday, September 25, 7:30 pm

Brazil Time: Monday, September 25, 8:30 am

Arabian Daylight Time: Monday, September 25, 3:30 pm

Eastern European Summer Time: Monday, September 25, 2:30 pm

Mountain Daylight Team: Monday, September 25, 5:30 am

A brief recap of Dandadan chapter 121

In an attempt to add some excitement and creativity to the task of returning Okarun’s “family jewel,” Momo, Turbo Granny, and the rest of the group decided to turn it into a competition. They divided into two teams, with one side defending Turbo Granny from returning the jewel to Okarun. Ultimately, Turbo Granny emerged victorious in this competition.

Meanwhile, over at Okarun and Momo’s school, a new faculty member, named Sajome, arrived, taking on the role of Deputy Head Teacher. The entire faculty was astounded by his appearance and personality, which was quite unconventional for a teacher.

The following day, as Okarun and his friends gathered at school, they discussed the possibility of starting a new club focused on researching specific subjects like occultism and extraterrestrial anomalies.

To their surprise, the new faculty member, Sajome, expressed his desire to join the club as their supervisor. This unexpected turn of events left Okarun and the others bewildered, as they had just met Sajome for the first time.

What to expect from Dandadan chapter 122 (speculative)

With Saint German assuming the role of Sajome and being appointed as the faculty head of Okarun and his group’s new club, the manga has taken an exhilarating turn.

It appears that Sajome is poised to become the series’ latest antagonist. As very little has been unveiled about this character, the anticipation for Dandadan chapter 122 is to unravel the mystery surrounding him and discover his true intentions.

Stay tuned for more Dandadan manga news and updates as 2023 progresses.

