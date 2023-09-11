Dandadan chapter 121 release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

Dandadan chapter 121 will be published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump+ online magazine on September 18, 2023. Even after the Space Globalists arc concluded, Dandadan continued to captivate fans by keeping them eagerly anticipating what lies ahead for the heroes.

While the arc may be over, lingering fragments demand a proper resolution, ensuring that fans remain engaged in the storyline’s development. From the latest installment’s ending, fans can anticipate the upcoming chapters to focus on what happened to Banga and explore the character Hyper Geezer.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the Dandadan manga.

Dandadan chapter 121 release timings for all regions and where to read

Expand Tweet

Dandadan chapter 121 will be released this Monday, September 18, 2023, at 8:30 pm JST. International fans can read the latest chapters of the manga on Shueisha, Viz Media, and MangaPlus. The latest Dandadan chapters will also be available on MangaPlus and Shonen Jump+.

Below are the release dates and timings for Dandadan chapter 121 for all regions, with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, September 18, 4:30 am

Central Standard Time: Monday, September 18, 6:30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, September 18, 7:30 am

British Summer Time: Monday, September 18, 12:30 am

Indian Standard Time: Monday, September 18, 5 pm

Central European Summer Time: Monday, September 18, 1:30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Monday, September 18, 9 pm

Philippines time: Monday, September 18, 7:30 pm

Brazil Time: Monday, September 18, 8:30 am

Arabian Daylight Time: Monday, September 18, 3:30 pm

Eastern European Summer Time: Monday, September 18, 2:30 pm

Mountain Daylight Team: Monday, September 18, 5:30 am

Brief recap of Dandadan chapter 120

After running into Reiko Kashima, Momo and others were utterly surprised to see her newly transformed state. Unlike her usual scary and disfigured appearance, Reiko transformed into a beautiful woman filled with a deep longing for a husband after witnessing the bond between Momo and Okarun. Before leaving to find a husband for herself, Reiko told Momo to be upfront about her feelings.

Expand Tweet

While returning from the store, Momo suddenly thought that they couldn’t have ever run into Vamola if it wasn’t for the glowing golden ball. Together, they deduced the anomaly acted as a beacon and led them toward her as if someone else wanted to ensure she ended up with good people.

Banga and the remaining survivors leave their planet and head towards Idea (Earth) to reunite with Vamola. At the Ayase residence, Turbo Granny came across a chip lying on the floor, which possessed the collection of Serpoians data comprising their experiments and study on the Space Globalists they called Kur.

However, what amused Granny the most was the Serpoians being afraid more of an individual called Count German Saint, besides the army of Kur. When she laid eyes on this particular person, something clicked in Granny’s memory, and she couldn’t help but refer to him as “Hyper Geezer.”

What to expect from Dandadan chapter 121? (speculation)

Expand Tweet

Dandadan chapter 121 is expected to disclose the identity of Count German Saint, aka Hyper Geezer, who seems to be related to Turbo Granny in some way since both their names are identical to each other. Like Reiko Kashima and others, Turbo Granny is a Yokai believed to safeguard Earth from otherworldly threats, as per Okarun’s popular theory.

However, the perplexing part is that Hyper, also likely a Yokai, seems to be contradicting these principles by collaborating with the monstrous aliens. The forthcoming chapter may shed light on the circumstances that led him to join forces with Kurs, clarifying this intriguing turn of events.

Stay tuned for more Dandadan manga and anime news and updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.