Dandadan chapter 133 release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

Dandadan chapter 133 will be published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump+ online magazine on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at 12 am JST in Japan. Given the events that transpired in the latest installment, Okarun and Momo are now closer to their goal of finding the second golden ball and the culprit who allegedly claimed it from the lost and found.

As revealed in chapter 131, Unji Zuma has gone AWOL after gaining powers from the artifact. However, it is not just about the golden ball or Zuma’s newfound powers, but something beyond it that has piqued the attention of both Okarun and Momo. Alongside their quest to retrieve the family jewel, they will now prepare to confront Zuma. This impending battle is likely to take Dandadan to new heights once again.

Dandadan chapter 133 release timings for all regions

Dandadan chapter 133 is slated to be released this Monday, December 18, 2023, at 7:00 am PT. Below are the release dates and timings for the next chapter for all regions with the corresponding timezones:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Monday, December 18, 2023 7 am Central Time Monday, December 18, 2023 9 am Eastern Time Monday, December 18, 2023 10 am Greenwich Mean Time Monday, December 18, 2023 3 pm Indian Standard Time Monday, December 18, 2023 8:30 pm Central European Summer Time Monday, December 18, 2023 4 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Tuesday, December 19, 2023 1:30 am

Where to read Dandadan chapter 133

Dandadan chapter 133 and all its previous and latest installments will be available for fans globally on MangaPlus, Shueisha, and Viz Media, the three popular manga reading websites. Shonen Jump+ and MangaPlus’ manga reading applications will also include the latest chapters of the manga for fans who prefer an on-the-move experience.

A brief recap of Dandadan chapter 133

After finally making up to Ranjaku High School, much to Okarun and Momo’s surprise, the place was filled with delinquents who were in the middle of an internal conflict. Amid the chaos, a group approached the duo, and one of the people tried to touch Momo’s hair, which caused Okarun to lose his composure as he flicked the bully’s hand without worrying about the consequences.

Eventually, a large person with a menacing look approached them and made the bully apologize, as making girls sad goes against their codes. Upon being asked about Unji Zuma, the giant eventually directed Okarun and Momo towards a group of spectators from Grade 10 Class D and even proposed to accompany them.

After inquiring about Class D’s Number 3, Toriumi, the duo learned that Zuma hardly came to school after he encountered the golden ball. Toriumi noticed sudden changes in Zuma, claiming that he apparently looked nothing like a human being. Zuma also told Toriumi that he wanted to wreck the world.

As Momo wanted to confirm what Zuma looked like in his transformed state, she asked Okarun to activate his powers and change to his Turbo-Granny form. Witnessing Okarun’s transformed state freaked Toriumi out as he could see it while others couldn’t, since he touched the artifact and gained the ability that heightened his supernatural senses.

What to expect from Dandadan chapter 133 (speculative)?

Dandadan chapter 133 will likely see Okarun and Momo gather more clues about Unji Zuma, as Toriumi’s reaction to Okarun’s transformation was something that confused them both.

Apparently, from his reaction, Toriumi looked utterly distraught from the moment he was questioned about the whereabouts of Zuma, which means he knows something about him that is not humane.

Stay tuned for more Dandadan manga and anime news and updates as 2023 progresses.