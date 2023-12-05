Boruto vs. Kagurabachi rivalry grows worse with a new fan-edit

Takeru Hokazono's Kagurabachi manga has found a potential rival in Boruto, with several fans comparing the protagonists from the two manga series on multiple levels. Interestingly, this rivalry has further solidified with a fan-edited video recently posted by a Redditor.

Although this fanmade video exudes a breathtaking rivalry forming between Chihiro Rokuhira and Boruto Uzumaki, many fans feel it's the worst-case scenario for Kagurabachi. These fans believe that Boruto hasn't significantly contributed to being called the truest next-gen.

Even now, Boruto carries the nepotism tag. Considering it hasn't come out of Naruto's shadow, while Kagurabachi has already solidified its position as the next-gen manga series, fans believe this rivalry is pointless.

Exploring the Kagurabachi vs. Boruto rivalry with the latest fan-edit video

On Tuesday, December 5, 2023, a Redditor named @VariationGlass2483 shared a fanmade clip featuring Chihiro Rokuhira from Kagurabachi and Boruto Uzumaki from the Boruto series. According to the clip, the video is credited to Travislll from TikTok.

This 20-second video showcases Chihiro wielding his blade against Boruto Uzumaki (time skip version) under a moonlit sky. The dark-haired protagonist unsheaths his blade, Enten, to summon Kuro. During a fiery clash, he manages to slice his opponent in half, only to realize it is a shadow clone.

Chihiro, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Boruto then sneaks up on him from behind and demonstrates his version of Rasengan to defeat him. Although Chihiro gets defeated, his eyes look full of resolve. He meets Boruto's intimidating eyes, and fans can feel a rivalry forming between them.

Interestingly, this fan clip depicts how these two protagonists would fight if they were to be pitted against each other. However, some fans observed that Boruto was a bad matchup for Chihiro, simply because of the difference in power scaling.

A fan reacts to the bad match-up (Image via Reddit)

While Kagurabachi is fairly a new series with not much known about the sorcery powers, Naruto's son has already traversed a beaten path to achieve great levels of power.

That said, given how Chihiro's father, Kunishige Rokuhira, developed special War weapons to end the war itself, there's a possibility of Chihiro surpassing his father to achieve more strength and become on par with Boruto in terms of skill and prowess.

A fan reacts to the video (Image via Reddit)

Notably, some fans also mentioned that these two protagonists would have been friends if they happened to meet each other. Both Chihiro and Boruto share a similar tragedy concerning their father's fate.

While the dark-haired protagonist's father died a tragic death at the hands of Hishaku, the other protagonist's father was sealed by his adopted son. As such, they both wake up every morning with fresh hatred.

Why Kagurabachi vs. Boruto rivalry is not the best case for the former

Fans might ask, "How did this rivalry between Chihiro and Boruto begin?". As it's known, Kagurabachi manga generated a huge buzz following its release. Even though it was mainly due to the memes, Chihiro Rokuhira became the talk of the town, with many comparing him to Zoro from One Piece and Tanjiro from Demon Slayer.

Moreover, several animanga followers hailed Takeru Hokazono's series as the next big thing in the community after My Hero Academia, Black Clover, and Jujutsu Kaisen. While this flurry of memes helped the series get a sound readership, later on, the manga established itself with a potent story.

Chihiro, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Interestingly, the series surpassed hit titles such as Oshi No Ko, Sakamoto Days, Dragon Ball Super, My Hero Academia, Chainsaw Man, Boruto, and Jujutsu Kaisen to reach the second position in MangaPlus' hottest section. Although it has dropped down to number five again, Kagurabachi has already developed a dedicated fan following.

Considering how My Hero Academia, Black Clover, and Jujutsu Kaisen are about to end their serialization in Shueisha, fans believe Hokazono's series might become the big thing, and the only one to rival it would be Boruto: Two Blue Vortex.

Kagurabachi manga (Image Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

The rivalry silently developed within both fandoms, and the above-mentioned fan edit is proof. However, as was mentioned earlier, this rivalry might not be the best for Takeru Hokazono's manga. Even though Boruto has a solid fanbase, many fans feel it cannot become the next-gen.

Firstly, the series is a monthly one, compared to Kagurabachi's weekly schedule. Moreover, Boruto's main charm comes from the fact that he is the son of Naruto. If it weren't for Naruto, the series wouldn't have reached half of its popularity.

Boruto Uzumaki as seen in the manga (Masashi Kishimoto/Mikio Ikemoto/Shueisha)

On the contrary, Takeru's series doesn't have this "nepotism" factor. As such, being compared to Boruto might do Kagurabachi worse than good. That said, some fans truly love this new rivalry and wish to see more fan-edits made on them.

