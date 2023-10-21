Every ability Boruto has, ranked from weakest to strongest

Boruto Uzumaki, the son of Naruto Uzumaki and Hinata Hyūga, is a talented shinobi from Konohagakure who shows great potential. He has inherited various abilities from his parents and is also developing unique skills of his own.

While he is still young and has much room for growth, Boruto has already demonstrated some of his abilities, and it is expected that he will continue to develop new ones and become even stronger in those abilities he already possesses.

He possesses a range of techniques, each with varying levels of power. Some techniques are more foundational, and others serve as his trump cards. By evaluating and ranking Boruto's abilities, we can gain a better understanding of his overall power level and how he compares to other formidable shinobi in the series.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinion of the author and may contain spoilers.

Boruto Uzumaki's five weakest to strongest abilities

5) Shadow clone Jutsu

Shadow clone jutsu as shown in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto Uzumaki has learne­d the Shadow Clone Jutsu from his father, Naruto­. This Jutsu is one of Naruto's signature techniques, but Boruto hasn't mastered it to the same level as his father yet. The Shadow Clone­ Jutsu is a powerful and adaptable technique. By utilizing their chakra, users can create multiple clones of themselves.

These clones are incredibly useful, allowing the user to accomplish multiple tasks simultaneously or outnumber, distract, and overpower their opponents. Although less frequently than his father, Boruto often uses the Shadow Clone Jutsu. He also has other abilities in his arsenal that are more powerful than Shadow Clone Jutsu.

4) Rasengan

Vanishing Rasengan as shown in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

He learned the Rasengan from Konohamaru, a signature jutsu of his father, Naruto. This special jutsu has become Boruto's signature move too. He quickly became skilled in using the traditional Rasengan and even developed a unique version called the Vanishing Rasengan.

The Vanishing Rasengan is a variant of the Rasengan that can be thrown as a long-range attack. Unlike the regular Rasengan, the Vanishing Rasengan disappears in the air after it is thrown, making it an unpredictable and sneaky attack. Although the Rase­ngan is undoubtedly a powerful technique, he possesses even more impre­ssive techniques that display his evolution as a skilled ninja.

3) Jogan

Jogan eye as shown in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto possesses a mysterious dojutsu eye called the Jogan, also known as the Pure Eye. It is only known by the Otsutsuki clan and is believed to be the most powerful among all dojutsu eyes, surpassing even the Sharingan, Byakugan, and Rinnegan. The Jōgan has unique abilities such as chakra sensing, tracking chakra pathways, and perceiving barriers in time and space.

Although its full potential remains undisclosed in the series, Boruto accidentally and involuntarily awakened the Jogan during his time at the Ninja Academy. Despite not having complete control over this special eye technique, it holds immense potential and is believed to have become one of the most formidable powers in existence.

2) Uzuhiko Rasengan

Uzuhiko Rasengan as shown in manga (Image via Shueisha)

The Uzuhiko Rasengan is an incredibly enhanced version of the Rasengan technique. By utilizing both plane­tary rotation and chakra, it delivers a devastating blow to opponents, capable of inflicting fatal damage. The power of the Uzuhiko Rasengan remains constant and never drains since the planet never stops its rotation.

The Uzuhiko Rase­ngan debuted in Chapter 2 of the Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga, and its details were unveiled in Chapter 3 when Boruto used it against Code­ during their battle. The Uzuhiko Rase­ngan holds great promise as an ability and has the potential to become one of his most powerful techniques.

1) Karma

Momoshiki's Karma as shown in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto Uzumaki acquired the Karma mark during his fight against Momoshiki Otsutsuki. Just before his demise, Momoshiki transferred the Karma mark to Boruto, intending to be resurrected within his body.

The Karma Seal is a potent mark that bestows Boruto with the chakra and abilities of Momoshiki. With this seal, he gains several new powers, including chakra absorption, flight, manifestation, healing abilities, and space-time ninjutsu.

Karma is one of his most powerful abilities. While this power grants him great strength, it also poses a significant risk. If he loses control over the Karma, there is a possibility that Momoshiki could seize control of his body.

