The strongest jutsu in Naruto is the one nobody saw coming

Naruto is arguably one of the most popular and well-known Shonen anime series of all time. One of the most key elements in the series is jutsu, or technique. These are categorized into various parts, and are regarded as the mainstay of every single shinobi in the series.

Throughout the course of the series, numerous jutsus have been introduced, some of which are very powerful and others which aren't as useful. Every jutsu in the series has been perfected to fit a variety of unique circumstances. Let's take a look at the series' strongest jutsu and evaluate how well its applications work.

Examining the Shadow Clone Jutsu used in Naruto

Before we dive into the topic, it is important to establish the criteria for choosing the best jutsu in the series. We will examine not only combat abilities but also versatility, efficacy, and the number of situations in which it can be used. The Shadow Clone jutsu is without a doubt one of the best jutsus in the Naruto series. Given that many fans of the series believe it is very simple to neutralise a clone, many Naruto fans may question whether the aforementioned technique merits this moniker.

The reason why this jutsu is one of the best is due to the sheer number of situations that it can be used for. This is slightly different from the regular clone, because when the user creates a Shadow Clone, the chakra gets split evenly between the caster and the person’s clone. The Multi Shadow Clone jutsu is considered a forbidden jutsu because splitting the chakra into many parts could lead to one’s death.

Byakugan users can be extremely confused by shadow clones because the chakra flow is identical. The clones also have free will when they’re on a battlefield. Another extremely useful aspect of this move is that the user accumulates all the experiences the clones have experienced. Which is why Naruto was able to complete a couple hundred hours' worth of training in one hour. This expedited the training procedure for the Rasenshuriken. Not only can this move be used on the battlefield, it can also be used to accumulate a lot of experience.

The series didn’t really explore how Tobirama Senju created some of the most advanced jutsus. Something like Edo Tensei would have taken a lot of research. It is highly possible that Tobirama could have used multiple Shadow Clones to gather knowledge. This could be the reason why he was able to create multiple complex and advanced jutsus like Flying Raijin, Edo Tensei and the Water Dragon Bullet. Since Tobirama was a Senju, he was able to create Shadow Clones since Senjus are known to have high chakra reserves in the Naruto series.

Owing to its versatility and applications, Shadow Clone Jutsu can be considered as one of the best jutsus in the series.

