Two Blue Vortex Chapter 3 hints at Boruto learning Sage Mode

Two Blue Vortex chapter 3 leaks have the entire Boruto fanbase at the edge of their seats, and for a good reason. The protagonist’s entrance to Konohagakure has been eventful, to say the least. Code finally got the matchup he wanted, and the entire reader base is incredibly excited to see how the fight progresses.

One particular panel raised a few eyebrows within the anime and manga community. According to this panel, there is a possibility that Boruto might now be able to utilize Sage Mode. This would elevate his combat skills to the next level, and it could be the deciding factor in a fight against Kawaki.

Disclaimer: This article explores panels that have been leaked from the upcoming Two Blue Vortex manga series and, therefore, contain spoilers.

Two Blue Vortex chapter 3 leaks show possible links between Boruto, Sage Mode, and Kashin Koji

As shown in the tweet above, we can see the protagonist perform a hand sign. But upon closer inspection, we can see a toad in his sleeve, which is how he could locate the Ten-Tails’ real body. Code managed to escape when Kawaki entered the battlefield. But just before doing so, Boruto had toad tail Code until he reached the Ten-Tailed Beast. The toads played an important role in helping the protagonist locate Code’s hideout and the real body of the Ten-Tailed Beast.

This is a clear indication that Kashin Koji is out there. The events during the time skip have not been explored in the manga series. Speculations hint at the possibility of Kashin Koji briefly training Boruto. Assuming the protagonist trained with Kashin Koji, one could not rule out the possibility of Boruto learning Sage Mode. It has been established that Kashin Koji perfected Sage Mode, making him an ideal teacher for someone who wants to learn the technique.

Aside from the toad and Kashin Koji link, another point could support this theory. Now that Naruto no longer shares the spotlight that his son did, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Boruto perfect a technique his father did. Not only would it induce a sense of nostalgia, but it would also add to the excitement the new chapters have produced.

All this is merely a fan theory and speculation, as we are roughly a month away from chapter 4 being released. Only time will tell whether or not Boruto managed to learn Sage Mode from Kashin Koji. With that said, Kashin Koji’s involvement certainly cannot be denied, and it will be interesting to see what the protagonist does after locating Code’s hideout and the Ten-Tailed Beast’s real body.

Aside from Sage Mode, the series focuses more on the Jougan. This divine technique that belongs to the protagonist will surely have an interesting set of techniques that will equip him to deal with some of the toughest foes he will face. The Jougan reveal will be more impactful since the eye links the protagonist to the Otsutsuki, a clan universally known for its incredible ninjutsu and combat abilities.

