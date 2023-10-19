Boruto's most hyped-up power set to debut after Two Blue Vortex chapter 3's set up

The entire Boruto fanbase is incredibly hyped, as the latest Two Blue Vortex chapter 3 leaks revealed an interesting set of information. In the latest chapter, Code attacked Konohagakure in an attempt to bring Boruto out of hiding.

Just when things started to look bleak for the citizens of Hidden Leaf Village, the protagonist came swooping in and momentarily saved the day. Sarada Uchiha was shocked to see her close friend in front of her after two years.

The protagonist was so confident in his skills that he threatened Code and asked him to surrender if he wanted to live. The latest chapter ended on a massive cliffhanger, as Boruto was charging an attack that was going to be directed toward Code.

The reason why fans are excited is due to a possible set-up in the upcoming chapter. Leaks reveal that the ending of chapter 3 could potentially lead to Boruto opening his eye and revealing the Jougan for the first time after a time-skip. Let’s take a look at what Jougan is and how it could affect the overall plot of the manga series.

Boruto: Possibility of Jougan revealed in Two Blue Vortex chapter 3

One of the key features of the protagonist’s character design is the scar present on his right eye. In the first chapter of the manga series, the protagonist opens his right eye and reveals his Jougan.

Since then, the manga has progressed quite a bit, and it’s nearing the same timeline as the events showcased in the first chapter. With that in mind, fans have reason to believe that Boruto might open his right eye and reveal some of this mysterious doujutsu’s abilities.

Code is a formidable opponent, and therefore, he might force the protagonist to use some of the Jougan abilities. What we know about this particular eye is that it is ninjutsu or a divine technique known only to the Otsutsuki clan. It was even claimed to be an extremely “troublesome power” by one of the clan members.

Much of this eye’s abilities are shrouded in mystery, but we have seen the eye allow the user to see the chakra pathways as well as the pressure points on their body. It can also predict where Yomotsu Hirasaka will be used. It is said that this technique, which is used by members of the Otsutsuki clan, was the first ever space-time ninjutsu technique.

As per the leaks that made their rounds on X, Kawaki entered the battlefield and is now facing Boruto. Given Kawaki’s Sukunahikona and sealing abilities, the protagonist would have to pull out all the stops. The final panel features Boruto performing a hand sign, and fans are wondering if the manga will finally show his Jougan and some of its unknown abilities.

Fans can expect a substantial improvement in his physical abilities along with top-tier ninjutsu techniques. If the Jougan can predict the movements of space-time ninjutsu, it could allow the user to perform one as well.

Final thoughts

Chapter 3 of Two Blue Vortex seems to have set up Boruto revealing his Jougan for the first time after a time-skip. One of the most important takeaways from the reveal would be a clear understanding of its power, potential, and where it places the protagonist in comparison to the likes of Code and Kawaki in terms of overall combat abilities. It will also be an important plot point, which will add another layer of information to the overall plot.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

