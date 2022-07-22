10 strongest space-time Jutsu users in Naruto, ranked

The greatness of the Naruto series relies heavily on showcasing numerous characters and their powers. Despite being introduced as an anime with deadly but standard ninjutsu, it gained more prominence as time progressed. For over 20 years, Naruto has given its audience a unique perspective on fights, as different techniques of different characters are still talked about today.

One such technique is space-time ninjutsu, which was introduced as one of the most powerful techniques in Naruto. It achieved more significance in the storyline as the anime progressed. The following article lists ten influential space-time jutsu users in Naruto, ranked from least to most potent.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Characters that defined the space-time Jutsu in Naruto

10) Kakashi Hatake

Kakashi as shown in the anime (Image via Naruto)

The revelation of Kakashi Hatake's Sharingan in the early stages of the anime surprised many fans. Despite not having Uchiha blood, Kakashi wielded the primary trait of the Uchiha clan with brilliance. In fact, it was Obito, his fellow team member, who gave him the eye during the Third Shinobi War.

Later, Kakashi awakened the Mangekyo Sharingan and could use a unique ability called Kamui. He could send people into Kamui dimensions and long distances away. Due to not being from the Uchiha clan, using the Sharingan takes a toll on his Chakra supply, which proves to be a relative disadvantage in long battles.

9) Jiraiya

Jiraiya using his summons (Image via Naruto)

The debate surrounding the relationship between Summoning Jutsu and Space-Time is a never-ending one. However, both are related, as summoning requires warping a specific target through a dimensional void to the summoner's location. Jiraiya could do this flawlessly, alongside summoning some of the most formidable toad bosses known to all five nations.

Despite not being able to use teleportation techniques all by himself, his ability to summon powerful beings as his allies made him a strong space-time Jutsu user.

8) Tobirama Senju

Tobirama Senju as shown in the anime (Image via Naruto)

It was Tobirama Senju who invented the Teleportation Jutsu. Using this, he was able to instantly teleport to any location as long as he marked it. This Jutsu also applied to other targets, where he could teleport anyone to a specific location marked within their seal. He invented it to counter Uchiha's Sharingan and to move around quickly on the battlefield by throwing a marked Kunai.

The only downside was that the user had to mark locations beforehand. Otherwise, Tobirama was an exceptional Shinobi who could utilize space-time Jutsu.

7) Obito Uchiha

Obito, as shown in the anime (Image via Naruto)

Obito's prowess from his Sharingan was a better version of Kamui. Since Obito gave his Sharingan to Kakashi, the primary user's ability had a far more dominant grasp than that of the "copy ninja." Similar to Kakashi, Obito could teleport anyone to the Kamui dimension. However, Obito could even cast Kamui on himself to teleport.

Additionally, he was able to use Kamui as many times as he wanted, making him a strong space-time Jutsu wielder in any battle. Obito's unique skill was to make himself intangible, sending parts of his body to the Kamui realm.

6) Kinshiki Otsutsuki

Kinshiki as shown in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

Despite not being from the original Naruto series, Kinshiki's prowess deserves special mention, even among the most remarkable characters. He comes from the long lines of Otsutsuki's main family and serves as a Guardian to Momoshiki. Kinshiki's prowess came under the spotlight when he showcased one of the most potent demonstrations of space-time against Sasuke.

Kinshiki can even teleport himself anywhere from any point and create a separate dimension similar to Kamui.

5) Jigen

Jigen as shown in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

Introduced in the Boruto series as part of Otsutsuki clan, Jigen served as a monk and a vessel for Isshiki Otsutsuki. He could open portals, travel anywhere he wanted, and didn't require any markings beforehand. Jigen was also an outstanding fighter, wielding abilities such as Chakra Absorption, Sealing Jutsu, Ninjutsu Absorption, and more.

Moreover, Jigen went head-to-head against Sasuke and Naruto, which was an exceptional feat on his part. He was also shown to be quite efficient while using his space-time Jutsu, which he brandished aside from numerous other powerful techniques.

4) Minato Namikaze

Minato Namikaze as shown in the anime (Image via Naruto)

Minato Namikaze, Naruto's father, was famously named the Yellow Flash for his tremendous grasp over the Flying Thunder God Technique. This ninjutsu included his ability to transport from one location to another in a flash, leading him to defeat 1000 Shinobi on his own.

He was later made the village's fourth Hokage after his victory against the 1000 Shinobis. Later in the series, his utilization of space-time Jutsu against Obito and the Nine-Tails was exemplary. During the Fourth Shinobi War, Tobirama praised Minato for his skills and claimed he was more assertive regarding the Teleportation Jutsu.

3) Momoshiki Otsutsuki

Momoshiki as shown in the anime (Image via Boruto)

First introduced in the Boruto series, Momoshiki is another Otsutsuki clan member who is powerful enough to take on Naruto and Sasuke at once. Momoshiki's space-time Jutsu allows him to freely travel between different dimensions and create a separate one similar to Kinshiki's.

It is also believed that Momoshiki can manipulate "time" in a specific way, although it is yet to be confirmed in the canon. While every Otsutsuki is known to grasp Teleportation Jutsu fully, Momoshiki's "space creation" could have been a separate planet rather than a small space like Kamui.

2) Sasuke Uchiha

Sasuke as shown in the anime (Image via Naruto)

Known as the Shadow Hokage of the Leaf, Sasuke Uchiha is known to wield Rinnegan, which gives him access to strong space-time abilities. One of his frequently used skills, the Amenotejikara, allows him to swap places instantly with anyone in a given range.

Later in the series, he hones his ability to easily travel through different dimensions, an ability similar to Otsutsukis. This ninjutsu allowed him to take others with him. With the help of Rinnegan, Sasuke can detect any distortion in time alongside lightning-fast movements at an average speed.

1) Kaguya Otsutsuki

Kaguya as shown in the anime (Image via Naruto)

Kaguya Otsutsuki is the matriarch of the main family and the first ever living being on Earth who wielded Chakra. She wields Byuakugan in both her eyes and Rinne Sharingan in an additional eye. Kaguya's third eye allows her to teleport herself and others to different dimensions.

The dimensions she travels to are enormous in scale and consist of spaces big enough to leave even the strongest ninjas stranded. Her unique ability, the Yomotsu Hirasaka, enabled her to open rifts in the fabric of space and teleport to a different location. This rift can lead to a separate area of the same or a distant planet altogether.

Kaguya has a total of six different dimensions up her sleeve, each containing unique environments and traits.

