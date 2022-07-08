10 Dragon Ball characters that can beat Kaguya Otsutsuki from Naruto

What would happen if Naruto's Kaguya ever appeared in Dragon Ball's universe? We know that the Otsutsuki woman is a mighty opponent that Naruto and his friends struggled to defeat. But, would that still be the case if she ever fights the Z Fighters?.

While Otsutsuki has many abilities that took the cast of Naruto by surprise, Goku and his friends have fought opponents with techniques just as crazy as hers. With that in mind, we can confidently say that there are many characters in Dragon Ball who could beat Kaguya, and we will present 10 of them in this article.

Kid Buu and 9 other Dragon Ball characters that would beat Naruto's Kaguya

1) Hit

Hit could also stop her heart without Kaguya realizing it (Image via Akira Toriyama/Shueisha, Viz Media, Dragon Ball Super)

Hit may not be at the same level as Goku is right now, but he was already equally as powerful as a Super Saiyan Blue when he was first introduced. Hit is not only strong, he also has the ability to dilate time, making it seem like time has stopped for his opponent.

Kaguya showed that one of her strongest techniques are her portals, which she uses to drag her opponents to whatever point in space/time she wants. Unfortunately for her, Hit’s time power would prevent him from ever getting taken into a new reality, so he would just need to overwhelm Naruto’s greatest enemy with his powerful attacks.

2) Gohan

When your whole life has been spent fighting against galactic threats, you pick up a trick or two about how to defeat them. Naruto revealed the Otsutsuki are an alien race that arrived on Earth with the intent of conquering it, something Gohan has delt with since he was a toddler.

For a time, Gohan stopped training and lost most of the power he obtained in Dragon Ball Z, something that greatly disillusioned fans. Nevertheless, in the latest movie of the franchise, he managed to obtain a new tranformation, establishing himself as a rival to Goku and Vegeta's strength. Unfortunately for Kaguya, she does not stand a chance against such a mighty power level.

3) Piccolo

A few months ago, the idea of Piccolo defeating Kaguya would have been crazy to think about. However, like Gohan, Piccolo was recently able to obtain a significant power boost that gave him an edge over the Otsutsuki.

Orange Piccolo was powerful enough to defeat the Gamma androids in a single hit, when he was previously having trouble fighting against one. Kaguya has a lot of power but lacks training, so someone as experienced as Piccolo would make quick work of the alien with his new power.

4) Goku

Goku in his Ultra Instinct could defeat Kaguya easily (Image via Akira Toriyama/Shueisha, Viz Media, Dragon Ball Super)

While some may argue to the contrary, there are some pretty clear examples of Goku being several times stronger than Naruto in his prime. His power level keeps increasing every time he encounters a new powerful opponent, so Kaguya right now would stand no chance against the Saiyan in hand-to-hand combat.

Her only chance of defeating Goku would be to transport him into space, as it has been implied regularly that his species is unable to survive in the vacuum. Yet, even if she was able to achieve this, Goku could just use his instant transmission to return back to Earth.

5) Vegeta

Vegeta gets bored faster than Goku, so Kaguya would be in danger (Image via Akira Toriyama/Shueisha, Viz Media, Dragon Ball Super)

If there is one being in the entire Dragon Ball universe that can keep up with Goku’s rapid growth in power, it is Vegeta. The prince of all Saiyans has been training since childhood to be one of the mightiest warriors in the universe.

Sadly for Kaguya, Vegeta is not as forgiving as Goku, so it is a possibility that if she becomes a boring fight for the prince, he will just eliminate her immediately. Kaguya was presented as an immortal being, but this has already been retconned in Boruto’s manga, meaning Vegeta would destroy the Otsutsuki in seconds.

6) Beerus

His Hakai would complety eliminate Kaguya (Image via Akira Toriyama/Shueisha, Viz Media, Dragon Ball Super)

The Gods of Destruction are supposed to be the most powerful beings residing inside their respective universes. In this regard, Beerus more than excels at his job since there has been no indication of Goku and Vegeta reaching his level.

With just the tip of his finger, he can blow up entire worlds, something that we have never seen a Naruto character achieving. Regardless, even if Kaguya could somehow survive the fight, Beerus’ Hakai would destroy her entire being in a matter of seconds.

7) Majin Buu

An angry Buu is dangerous (Image via Akira Toriyama/Shueisha, Viz Media, Dragon Ball Super)

Majin Buu stopped being considered as a major threat to Earth long ago, seeing as most enemies the Z warriors fight against now are exponentially more powerful. But for Kaguya, the different abilities Buu possesses could prove to be a gigantic challenge.

The Otsutsuki is by no means a weak character, but there is not much she would be able to do against a being that can completely regenerate his body. If Kaguya becomes distracted for just a second, Buu could simply absorb her to end the fight, giving the Naruto world a new menacing adversary.

8) Jiren

Jiren still has a lot of untapped potential (Image via Akira Toriyama/Shueisha, Viz Media, Dragon Ball Super)

Only one mortal has been able to surpass the strength of his universe’s God of Destruction. That being is the leader of the Pride Troopers, Jiren, the individual who dominated most fights in the Tournament of Power Arc.

It took the combined strength of all the remaining fighters of Universe 7 to beat this astounding opponent. There is no conceivable way Kaguya would be able to trounce a monster like Jiren, as we have not seen anyone with power remotely close to his inside Naruto.

9) Whis

Whis prefers eating to fighting (Image via Akira Toriyama/Shueisha, Viz Media, Dragon Ball Super)

We do not know much about Whis’ power, for the simple reason that as an Angel, he is prohibited from interfering in mortal affairs. Nevertheless, we know he is powerful enough to put Beerus to sleep in a single punch.

Despite all of that, the biggest advantage Whis would have over the powerful Naruto villainess is his perpetual Ultra Instinct. No matter what Kaguya would attempt against the Angel, he would simply avoid every single attack.

10) Zeno-sama

No one can compare to the great Zeno-sama (Image via Akira Toriyama/Shueisha, Viz Media, Dragon Ball Super)

In spite of all the incredibly strong enemies Naruto and his friends have battled against, there is no one comparable to Zeno-sama inside their universe. Zeno is feared and respected by all other divine entities in the multiverse.

With a single thought, he can erase entire realities from existence, with no effort required on his part. It would not make a difference how powerful Kaguya is, Zeno could erase her and the entire universe in a split second.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the author's opinion.

