5 Dragon Ball characters who can beat Hit effortlessly (& 5 who don't stand a chance)

First introduced during Dragon Ball Super’s Tournament of Destroyers, Universe 6’s Hit is one of the fiercest combatants seen in the franchise thus far. His Time-Skip ability is deadly to anybody who is unable to counter it, which explains his success and renown as a top assassin.

His skills and overall strength even gave Goku a run for his money during their first fight in Dragon Ball Super. However, the Tournament of Power arc saw Goku develop beyond the peak of Hit’s strength, quickly and definitively.

Hit is still an incredibly powerful Dragon Ball character and shouldn’t be underestimated. Here are five Dragon Ball characters who can beat Hit effortlessly, and five more who don’t stand a chance.

Note: The article reflects the author's opinions.

Granolah, 4 other Dragon Ball characters can beat Hit effortlessly

1) Beerus

Beerus as seen in the Dragon Ball Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Kicking off the list is the almighty Universe 7 God of Destruction, Dragon Ball Super’s Lord Beerus. The God of Destruction, that too from Universe 7, is not an equal opponent for Hit, who will be destroyed in the fight. Even Goku also does not match up to this Destroyer God in terms of strength and fighting skills in the current manga storyline, so Hit does not stand a chance.

2) Whis

Likewise, Universe 7’s resident Angel is also a Dragon Ball character who can beat Hit effortlessly. As Beerus’ martial arts instructor, it’s a given that he is superior to his student in terms of strength and fighting skills. Just how Hit must beat Goku before having a chance to defeat Beerus, he has to surpass the Destroyer before having a shot at a victory against Whis. The Angel will win this fight quickly.

3) Granolah

As the strongest mortal in Universe 7, Granolah will not give Hit an easy time during their hypothetical matchup. Granolah's wish to Toronbo made him the strongest in Universe 7 among mortals, meaning he was even able to defeat Goku in a fight.

As previously established, this would seem to indicate that Granolah could beat Hit with almost no effort whatsoever because of his natural marksmanship and sharp combat skills.

4) Jiren

Jiren as seen in the Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

This matchup is much less hypothetical than others on this list because a brief skirmish between the two was seen during Dragon Ball Super’s Tournament of Power. In their scuffle, Jiren completely and utterly overpowered Hit. He was even able to predict how Hit would use his Time-Skip powers.

Considering Jiren wasn’t even using his full strength at the time, it’s unlikely that the Universe 6 assassin would be able to be fight an even match against him. He would probably lose within a few minutes.

5) Zeno

Zeno as seen in the Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Finally, Omni-King Zeno’s ability to erase anyone or anything from existence spells instant defeat for Hit. There’s no scenario in which he lasts for more than a few seconds if the two were seriously fighting.

While Zeno’s actual fighting skills may not be up to the mark, his trump card of erasure essentially seals victory for the childish multiversal ruler in any scenario.

Goten, 4 other Dragon Ball characters don’t stand a chance against Hit

1) Krillin

Krillin as seen in the Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Despite being the strongest human on Earth, Krillin has no win-condition versus Hit. His reflexes aren’t fast enough to keep up with Time-Skip, and he’s certainly not strong enough to make the few hits he’ll land count. Hit, meanwhile, is someone who can easily overpower Krillin in both tactics and strength. As a result, the Universe 6 resident undoubtedly takes home the win in this hypothetical matchup.

2) Chiaotzu

Chiaotzu (right) as seen in the Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Chiaotzu hasn’t been a part of any Dragon Ball combat scenario since his self-sacrifice during Z’s Saiyan saga. As a result, it’s almost a given that Hit will quickly and definitively defeat Tien Shinhan’s best friend in their hypothetical bout.

At one point, Chiaotzu was a strong and respected fighter. However, the progression of the franchise has reduced him to one of the weakest combatants, unable to stand on even ground against the current characters.

3) Goten

Goten as seen in the Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Despite being the son of Goku, Goten’s own powers are simply not enough to match Hit yet. While he does hold the title of youngest Super Saiyan ever (so far), he does not have the raw strength or talent to defeat Hit.

If Trunks and he were to fuse and become Gotenks, the ending might be a little different. However, Goten on his own has almost no chance against the top Universe 6 assassin.

4) Piccolo

Piccolo as seen in the Dragon Ball Z anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Piccolo presents an interesting case, especially considering his apparent role and imminent power-up in the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film. However, the film has not released yet at the time of writing so we cannot take the power-up into account.

So, it is highly likely that Piccolo swiftly loses to Hit. He has no feasible means of countering the Time-Skip, which is the cornerstone of his opponent's fighting tactics. There’s simply no win condition for Earth’s most famous Namekian to win against Hit in his current state.

5) Yamcha

Yamcha as seen in the Dragon Ball Z anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Yamcha is arguably the weakest character in the entire series. While he certainly puts in effort in Z, he simply proves time and time again that he can’t keep up with his fellow Z Fighters or the strong enemies they have to face frequently. There’s almost no doubt that Hit could easily and effortlessly defeat Yamcha here. It is self-explanatory.

