Why did Kakashi kill Rin Nohara in Naruto: Shippuden, explained

By the time Naruto reached its peak in popularity, the series had gained millions of fans worldwide. This was primarily due to its characters, animations, world-building, and supernatural elements. However, there is another reason why it kept its consistency throughout the years, and they are surprises.

Every well-written story requires a twist to keep its audience occupied. While Naruto has been long, it has surprised and shocked the fanbase for over 18 years. Nothing is more shocking for an audience than the death of their favorite character. However, the one in question here created the entire story of Naruto into what it is today.

The following article focuses on the events between Kakashi Hatake and Rin Nohara alongside their tragic conclusion during the Third Shinobi War.

Disclaimer: The following article contains heavy spoilers from Naruto: Shippuden.

Did Kakashi kill Rin Nohara in Naruto: Shippuden?

Naruto is a complicated show for many, as numerous characters, powers, and factions require explanations. There is a reason why the entire story is divided into two separate series and why it took 18 years to finish the saga. Like many complications in the series, Rin's death might have looked like Kakashi's doing at first sight, but that wasn't quite the case.

To fully understand the events that led to her death, one must date everything back to when Uchiha Madara brainwashed the Mist Village and had them seal the Three-Tail inside Rin Nohara. However, the issue with the sealing was that a Jiunjitsu (a spell to bring someone under control) called the Forbidden Individual Curse Tag was placed on her, which would activate the beast once she and Kakashi entered their village of Konoha.

Rin Nohara with the Three-Tail in the background (Image via Naruto: Shippuden)

Although Kakashi later rescued her, several ninjas from the Mist Village chased after them to retrieve Rin and the tailed beast inside her. After she suspected that committing suicide wasn't an option, Rin turned to Kakashi and asked him to take her life. Typically, Kakashi refuses to do so as he promised Obito to protect her no matter the cost.

To ensure the safety of the Konoha village, Rin impaled herself into Kakashi's Chidori, which was meant for a Ninja of the Mist Village amidst the fighting. Rin Nohara committed suicide and died in front of Kakashi and Obito, although no one was aware of the latter's presence on the battlefield.

Kakashi's Chidori impaling Rin, which led to her death (Image via Pierrot)

So to make things clear, Kakashi never killed Rin Nohara. The latter committed suicide by voluntarily coming in the way of Kakashi's Lightning Chakra and a member of the Anbu from Mist Village.

Kakashi fainted after the tragedy, while Obito slaughtered every Ninja in sight right before holding Rin's body and vowing to recreate the entire world. While the whereabouts of Rin's corpse are unknown, many presume that she was buried in the cemetery of the Konoha village.

Rin and Obito in the afterlife or Pure Land (Image via Pierrot)

This particular event between Rin, Kakashi, and Obito led to the Fourth Shinobi War, which was one of the most extended arcs in the Naruto series. After her death, Rin would always watch Obito from Pure Land, waiting for him to join her.

