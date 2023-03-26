Boruto anime finally confirms the Jōgan is real

Boruto episode 293 was released today, much to the hype and excitement of fans worldwide. The finale was an action-packed ride that saw Kawaki square up with Code, narrowly missing the chance to defeat him. Boruto miraculously came back from death during the episode with the help of Momoshiki Ōtsutsuki.

However, one of the most shocking things that happened during the episode was Jōgan's appearance in Boruto’s eyes. This has hyped fans on Twitter, with many taking this as confirmation that Jōgan is real.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Boruto episode 293.

Fans believe Jōgan is real after the release of Boruto episode 293

Jōgan's appearance has not yet been made manga cannon, making fans question its validity and authenticity. In the manga, the Ōtsutsuki Clan dojutsu is featureless in appearance. In the anime, however, it is much more visible since it is light blue in color with a darkened sclera and visible pupil.

Episode 293 saw the reappearance of Jōgan once again towards the end of the episode when viewers saw it flashing in Boruto's eyes. Many fans have taken this as a confirmation of the unique dojutsu being real. Moreover, the finale of the series dropped some major hints for the future, with characters like Momoshiki Ōtsutsuki warning Boruto that he will lose everything very soon.

Momoshiki also gave anime-only fans information about how he saved the main protagonist from certain death in this final episode. He revealed how he resuscitated the young Uzumaki using the Karma and reconstructing cellular tissue he had lost. This was done by Momoshiki to save himself from dying in the real world, even at the cost of his own resurrection.

Due to Momoshiki giving the young Uzumaki karma, he is now a pure Ōtsutsuki which could be the reason why his Jōgan was activated towards the end of the episode. Jōgan is a unique dojustu, known only by the Ōtsutsuki clan members, which is why the titular protagonist might be able to use it after the hiatus as he is now a part of the clan.

The final episode also saw Kawaki demolishing Code in a fight to the point where he was about to finish him off once and for all. However, with the help of Daemon, Code managed to reflect Kawaki's attack on himself, knocking him out in the process. This gave Code the opportunity to retreat from the battle.

The final scenes of episode 293 saw Boruto and Kawaki talking about what is important to them as Kawaki reminded his friend that he only cares about Naruto being alive. This is when Boruto's Jōgan flashed for a moment on the screen.

As it happens, fans have gone ballistic on Twitter, with one faction celebrating the reveal while others still denying the existence of Jōgan being real and saying it’s not canon in the manga yet. Although the fandom is currently divided into two schools of thought, the majority still choose to put their faith in the recent anime reveal believing that Jōgan is real and is important to the storyline.

Yami @VincentVal22 @howlxiart Nope you don't.. Manga still disagree with you.. Anime are filled with fillers.. If the manga finally name dropped it, Then you won.. If not then you still don't lol! @howlxiart Nope you don't.. Manga still disagree with you.. Anime are filled with fillers.. If the manga finally name dropped it, Then you won.. If not then you still don't lol!

It is a good day for the Jōgan theorists as their prayers have been answered and the proof is right in the anime itself. Now, it will be interesting to see if this dojutsu is incorporated in the upcoming chapters of the manga, cementing its validity once and for all.

Poll : 0 votes