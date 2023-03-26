Boruto episode 293: Daemon is summoned, Naruto defends Kawaki, and Momoshiki acts desperately

The final episode of the first part of the series, Boruto episode 293, titled Farewell, was released on March 26, 2023. The series is scheduled to take a long break, but the second part is expected to air later this year.

Fans witnessed the fights between Code, Kawaki, and Boroshiki in the previous episode. However, everything changed when Boruto chose to be sacrificed at the hands of Kawaki. While the fight between Code and Kawa continues, this episode dealt with the aftermath of his death.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Boruto anime.

Boruto episode 293 marks the return of the young yellow-haired protagonist

Naruto is in shock

Naruto as seen in Boruto episode 293 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto episode 293 begins with a montage of images of Boruto growing up, and it is understood that these are Naruto's memories of Boruto. As the episode returns to the present, we see him calling out Boruto's name, still in shock that his son has died.

Shikamaru later comes to his side and tries to console him. The former then informs him that they must punish Kawaki, but Naruto chooses to stand by Kawaki as a family member.

Kawaki vs Code

Kawaki as seen in Boruto episode 293 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Meanwhile, in Boruto episode 293, Code is surprised by Boruto's unexpected death. Eida, on the other hand, warns him that she will not let him sacrifice Kawaki. Code sees no other option but to flee, but Kawaki shrinks his Claw Marks, preventing his escape.

The two fight, and Kawaki easily gains the upper hand, thanks to his reconstructed Karma and Code's limiters. However, when Kawaki attempts to blast Code from close range, the attack backfires and knocks him unconscious. It is then revealed that Code dragged Daemon into the battle to use his reflective powers. After this, Code decides to retreat because he is exhausted from the fight.

Boruto is revived

Boruto as seen in Boruto episode 293 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Fans are surprised to learn that Boruto's death is pretty short-lived. In Boruto episode 293, fans witness him being revived and healed by Momoshiki. The Otsutsuki cannot afford to lose his vessel because doing so would result in the death of his soul. Therefore, he used some of his Karma to resurrect Boruto, transforming the young Uzumaki into a full Otsutsuki.

Momoshiki warns him that Code will soon attempt to sacrifice him to the Ten-Tails, and that there will be no resurrection this time. Furthermore, when Boruto recalls Momoshiki's prophecy about him losing everything and wonders if he has survived the disaster, Momoshiki laughs and tells him that the event is yet to occur but will happen very soon.

The episode concludes with a brief scene in which Kawaki and Boruto meet. The former promises to kill anyone who threatens Naruto's life, while the latter promises to change Momoshiki's prophecy.

A quick recap of Boruto episode 292

Boruto as seen in the anime (image via Pierrot)

In the previous episode, Momoshiki was seen fighting Code after taking over Boruto's body. Soon, however, it was Kawaki who was fighting Momoshiki.

Naruto and Shikamaru arrived on the scene at this point, but the latter was held captive by Code. Momoshiki attempted to attack Naruto, but Kawaki's desperation to save the Hokage awakened his Karma, and he absorbed the attack with ease.

As their fight resumed, Kawaki was about to kill Momoshiki, but Naruto intervened to save Boruto, who had regained control of his body by this point. Kawaki remembered swearing to kill Boruto if it meant protecting Naruto. The young Uzumaki agreed and decided they needed to stick with that strategy while he could still keep Momoshiki at bay.

Naruto was perplexed throughout the conversation, so he did not realize that Boruto would toss him aside with Wind Release: Gale Palm. Kawaki then struck Boruto with a fatal blow, killing him.

