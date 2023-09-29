Kagurabachi manga finally overtakes Boruto Two Blue Vortex 

Kagurabachi has taken the lead over Boruto Two Blue Vortex in Shueisha's MangaPlus Hottest section, indicating a significant shift in the world of shonen manga.

Boruto has been one of the most popular shonen manga series for years, thanks to its status as a sequel to the iconic Naruto series. However, in recent months, Kagurabachi has emerged as a formidable contender and has now surpassed Boruto Two Blue Vortex in popularity on the MangaPlus hot section.

Written and illustrated by Takeru Hokazono, Kagurabachi follows the story of Chihiro Rokuhira, a young boy who sets out on a journey to avenge his father's murder and retrieve the stolen mystical katanas. Chihiro is a skilled swordsman, and he also possesses a unique ability known as the Kagurabachi Eyes, which allows him to see the flow of energy in the world around him.

Kagurabachi dethrones Boruto Two Blue Vortex along with other famous manga series in MangaPlus' hottest section

Takeru Hokazono's Kagurabachi manga has quickly gained immense popularity and taken the manga world by storm, surpassing the top manga series, including My Hero Academia, Spy x Family, and Dragon Ball, with just two chapters released.

The series has become one of the top four most popular manga titles on Shueisha's MangaPlus Hottest section, alongside One Piece, Chainsaw Man, and Jujutsu Kaisen.

Protagonist of Kagurabachi manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

With 626,304 reads compared to Boruto: Two Blue Vortex's 605,829 reads, the manga has quickly grown in popularity in a short time due to several factors. Firstly, it features a unique and captivating storyline that keeps readers hooked. The characters are well-developed and relatable, fostering a strong connection with the audience.

Additionally, the artwork is truly breathtaking, adding to the overall visual appeal of the series. Finally, readers appreciate the themes explored in this series, such as revenge, family dynamics, and friendship.

One other possible reason for this series' overwhelming popularity could be the abundance of memes circulating on social media platforms. Fans often compare this manga series to other well-known series such as Jujutsu Kaisen and One Piece, respectively.

This has created a significant amount of online buzz and excitement, effectively introducing this series to a broader audience.

It is clear that fans like this manga series, and its future potential is certainly cemented. Many fans eagerly await its future successes and speculate which manga series it will surpass next, given its impressive track record, much like it did with Boruto Two Blue Vortex.

The success of this series demonstrates the evolving landscape of shonen manga. Fans are craving innovation and uniqueness in their reading material, and this manga series is clearly meeting those expectations. It will be fascinating to witness the series' ongoing development and evolution as it continues to captivate its audience.

