Dandadan anime to likely reveal trailers and more in Jump Festa 2024

Tuesday, November 21, 2023, saw several rumors regarding the possibility of a television Dandadan anime adaptation of author and illustrator Yukinobu Tatsu’s manga begin circulating. What makes these latest rumors especially noteworthy is the claim that an animation studio and two key staff members have already been attached to the project.

It has been speculated for well over a year now that a Dandandan anime was in the works, given the immense popularity of the series and the success similar work Chainsaw Man found. However, these rumors were unsubstantiated by any official news or announcements and lacked the information that these latest rumors have put forth.

Moreover, Shueisha’s yearly in-house anime and manga convention is just around the corner in the form of Jump Festa 2024, which many of these new rumors have also addressed. Combined with these latest rumors and their timing, many are asserting that the Dandadan anime will receive an official announcement and trailer at its Jump Festa 2024 Super Stage.

Dandadan anime seemingly set to finally see the light of day at Jump Festa 2024

As mentioned above, the latest Dandadan anime rumors are unique in that they identify an animation studio and two key members of staff attached to the production. Per these latest rumors, animation studio Science SARU will be producing the series, with Fuuga Yamashiro directing the anime and Naoyuki Onda in charge of character design.

It is suspected, but not confirmed, that a teaser trailer for the anime project will be unveiled at the series’ Jump Festa 2024 Super Stage at an absolute minimum. This is largely based on the fact that an anime adaptation was rumored to be confirmed just over a year ago. With this timeline in mind, production should be near enough to completion that debuting a trailer at the December event is more than possible.

This suspicion is further supported by the fact that all of the recent rumors surrounding the Dandadan anime series claim that an official announcement is “coming soon.” Again, considering the timing of these rumors relative to Jump Festa 2024 (which is less than a month away from the time of writing), it seems that the official announcement will come at the convention.

Tatsu’s original manga first debuted in Shueisha’s digital Shonen Jump+ manga publication in April 2021. The series has currently published 129 chapters, 93 of which are currently compiled into 11 volumes, with two more set to be released in the coming months. Of the 11 published Japanese volumes, five have been translated into English as of writing. Tatsu is also well known for their work as an assistant on Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man.

