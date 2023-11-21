One Piece chapter 1099 spoilers: Kuma, Vegapunk, and Saturn's connection revealed

One Piece chapter 1099 is set to be released on Monday, November 27, 2023, at 12 AM JST. The manga recently took a brief break, and, as has been the trend, fans anticipated significant revelations in the upcoming issue. Reliable leakers like Redon had similarly hinted at this, suggesting an impressive lore dump. Finally, the spoilers are available, providing details about the next chapter.

One Piece chapter 1099 will continue to explore Kuma and Bonney's past and shed light on how they encountered Dr. Vegapunk. In the previous chapter, readers witnessed Ginny's tragic fate. She was kidnapped by a Celestial Dragon and ultimately succumbed to an incurable disease. Following this, Kuma assumed the role of Bonney's guardian. Learning that Bonney would only live till the age of ten, as she too had the same disease, he was devastated.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

One Piece chapter 1099 to explore Kuma and Bonney's encounter with Vegapunk

Kuma as seen in One Piece anime (Image via Toei)

As per the spoilers shared by X user @Scotchinformer, One Piece chapter 1099, provisionally titled Peace Lover, began with the return of King Bekori to Sorbet Kingdom. The Revolutionary Army had previously ousted him, but now he had the backing of the World Government, which recognized his rightful position as the kingdom's legitimate ruler. Thus, he was accompanied by marine forces.

In the previous chapter, Bekori ruthlessly resorted to slaughtering innocent people and was ready to burn down everything in order to reclaim his lost kingdom. However, Kuma had single-handedly defeated the marines and assumed the title of king, although he was only a figurehead as someone else was actually governing the kingdom.

The identity of this ruler has not been revealed. One Piece chapter 1099 spoilers revealed thus far are brief, and fans will have to wait for more spoilers and raw scans to be released for more information.

Meanwhile, Beckori survived the encounter and began to spread wild rumors about Kuma, branding him a tyrant. Subsequently, the former launched another attack on the Sorbet Kingdom. Again, he was crushed by Kuma's formidable strength. Kuma then put together a pirate crew while retaining the epithet of a tyrant.

Bonney as seen in One Piece anime (Image via Toei)

One Piece chapter 1099 spoilers also recount how Bonney accidentally consumed the Toshi Toshi no Mi or Age Age fruit. It is a Paramecia-type Devil Fruit that allows the user to manipulate the age of anyone they want.

It is revealed that Dragon, who had given his word to help Kuma, had shared with him Dr Vegapunk's location. Both Kuma and Bonney had then visited Egghead Island and reached an agreement with the scientist. Kuma consented to become the prototype for Vegapunk's cybernetic clones project. In return, Bonney, afflicted with the incurable Sapphire Scales disease that claimed her mother's life, would be cured.

Saturn as seen in One Piece anime (Image via Toei)

This project, initiated by Vegapunk, gained the name Pacifista when Kuma said that he was a peace lover. During this exchange, however, Jaygarcia Saturn was present, eavesdropping.

This chapter explains several aspects of the story, such as the reason Vegapunk and Saturn referred to Bonney as a child. Furthermore, it lays the groundwork for further investigation into Kuma's tragic state.

