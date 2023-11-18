Scott Pilgrim anime ending explained: Does Scott die?

The recently released Scott Pilgrim anime on Netflix has become a sensation among fans, making an unforeseen return 13 years after the Scott Pilgrim vs. the World movie. The show offers an alternate take on Bryan Lee O’Malley’s original graphic novel series.

Despite notable changes in the storyline of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off anime, it has been well-received by most viewers, including fans of the original comic. The animation is filled with colorful scenes, well-executed action sequences, and an engaging storyline, making the Scott Pilgrim anime a fun and enjoyable experience for the audience.

However, narrative alterations may leave some viewers puzzled, specifically regarding the speculations about protagonist Scott’s potential death. Thus, the confusion surrounding the events of the anime is addressed here, providing insights into the intricacies of the storyline.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Scott Pilgrim Takes Off anime.

Does Scott die at the end of the Scott Pilgrim anime?

Expand Tweet

The answer is no, Scott does not meet his end in Netflix's Scott Pilgrim anime. The initial impression that he might have died during his showdown with Matthew Patel in the first episode, leaving behind a few coins, comes as a surprise to the viewers. Given that the show is named after Scott Pilgrim, it seems absurd for the protagonist to die right at the beginning of the series.

As the plot of Scott Pilgrim anime progresses, it becomes clear that Scott didn’t die in episode 1; rather, he was kidnapped. But who could have done that? Turns out, the culprit behind his kidnapping was none other than his future self (big shocker!).

Brief analysis of the anime's ending

Scott vs. Matthew Patel in Scott Pilgrim anime (Image via Studio Science SARU)

The anime adaptation takes viewers through the adventures of the protagonist Scott Pilgrims and his romantic journey with Ramona Flowers. In their quest to be together, they must overcome numerous obstacles, including Ramona’s League of Evil Exes and confrontations with the future Scotts.

During Scott’s battle with Matthew Patel, Ramon’s first evil ex, he suffers defeat and presumably dies. However, Ramona soon deduces that Scott might not be truly dead, prompting her to begin a search to locate him. As the narrative progresses, viewers discover that Scott, following his showdown with Matthew, was pulled through a portal by his future self.

Future Scott's ploy

Scott's disappearance (Image via Studio Science SARU)

This future Scott from 15 years ahead reveals his motives - to prevent his past self from fighting Ramona’s evil exes and marrying her. The future Scott's marriage with Ramona fell apart, leading to divorce, which left him heartbroken. However, the future Ramona takes active steps to foil future Scott’s plans.

She places the Scott Pilgrim’s Precious Little Life screenplay into present Neil’s computer, hoping that the present Scott would make it a reality, and assists in bringing present Scott back to his timeline. Despite their efforts, when present-day Ramona and Scott try to reunite, they encounter an invisible force field preventing them (no kissing scenes for them yet, unfortunately).

Scott vs. Scott

Scott and Ramona in Scott Pilgrim anime (Image via Studio Science SARU)

Following Gideon and Julie's explosion at the Musical’s venue, another Scott from a more distant future emerges, chastising present Scott, punching him for disregarding his warnings and not staying away from Ramona. As they struggle against the oldest future Scott, future Ramona comes to their aid.

Witnessing the despair in her future self, present Ramona chooses herself, hugging future Ramona, leading them to merge into Super Ramona. They then defeat the oldest future Scott, sending him back to his timeline and shattering his force field that kept present-day Scott and Ramona apart.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

Upon returning to the present, Scott and Ramona finally share their long-awaited kissing scene (hooray!). The series wraps up with a glimpse into their lives, Ramona working as a stunt person and Scott’s performance with the Sex Bob-omb.

Ramona is shown watching the band’s performance from the couch. Scott Pilgrim anime's conclusion implies that Scott and Ramona get their happy ending together.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.