Will there be a Scott Pilgrim anime season 2? Renewal possibility explored

With Netflix adapting the classic comic of Scott Pilgrim into a limited anime series, fans have already started exploring the possibility of a Scott Pilgrim anime season 2 in the near future.

Fans of the original Scott Pilgrim movie saw their beloved characters return to the screen one more time, this time in the form of animated characters. On November 17, Netflix released an anime adaptation of the popular series, which reimagines the adventures of Scott Pilgrim and his love story with Ramona Flowers.

For those who have already binged all eight episodes of the series and are wondering if they will get to see their favorite characters return once again, any news pertaining to the series' renewal is unlikely right now as it has only been a day since the anime's release.

Exploring the possibility of Scott Pilgrim anime season 2

Will there be a Scott Pilgrim anime season 2?(image via Studio Science SARU)

After over a decade, Bryan Lee O'Malley's popular graphic novel series, Scott Pilgrim, made its much-awaited return in the form of an anime series on Netflix. It was one of the more unexpected projects that the streaming giant had announced, and it took the entire fanbase by surprise.

It's to be noted that the anime series is not a traditional follow-up to the original movie released in 2010. Despite being a modern reinvention of the story, it managed to surpass all expectations and generate positive reviews from die-hard fans of the original comic.

It also featured the return of the main cast of the movie, with Michael Cera and Mary Elizabeth Winstead returning to voice Scott Pilgrim and Ramona Flowers. Other popular names, such as Chris Evans, Brie Larson, and Aubrey Plaza, also returned to voice their respective characters.

Titled Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, the plot follows the story of a 23-year-old slacker and bass guitarist named Scott Pilgrim, who falls in love with an enigmatic girl named Ramona Flowers. However, in order to date her, Scott finds out that he would need to face her seven evil exes in fantastical, video game-inspired battles. Although the story is pretty much the same as the 2010 movie, this anime series features some new surprises that viewers should experience firsthand.

The anime consists of 8 episodes and was animated by Studio Science SARU. This came as a surprise to many anime fans, as it is well known that the studio does not undertake many projects. This reimagination of Scott Pilgrim's story has been positively received by fans worldwide, with speculations already arising about a Scott Pilgrim anime season 2.

Scott Pilgrim anime on Netflix(image via Studio Science SARU)

However, it's too soon to say anything about a potential second season of the anime. Since Science SARU has been animating only a handful of anime series a year for a long time now, it's hard to say if they will start working on a potential second season by next year. A new season of the series is definitely a possibility and one that shouldn't be ruled out by fans anytime soon.

If Scott Pilgrim Takes Off receives the expected amount of viewership and engagement all over the world, there's little doubt that Netflix wouldn't renew it for a second season. If that does end up happening, then the streaming giant would likely announce a follow-up season by either the end of this year or the beginning of next year. There's usually a 1-2 year waiting gap when a show gets renewed for a new season, so a Scott Pilgrim anime season 2 would likely happen by 2025.

To conclude

Currently, there seem to be no plans for a Scott Pilgrim anime season 2. It's possible that the creators of the series intended the eight-episode series to be a complete story for the franchise.

However, fans of the series shouldn't lose hope for a continuation of Scott Pilgrim's story. There are definitely more stories to be told with the characters, and a potential follow-up season could certainly explore that. As of now, fans should keep their eyes peeled for any potential news regarding Scott Pilgrim anime season 2.

