Scott Pilgrim anime cast performances revealed in latest promotional video for the series

Wednesday, September 27, 2023, saw Netflix begin streaming a promotional video clip that revealed the Scott Pilgrim anime cast’s voices for the first time. While fans have technically heard the cast in these respective roles before via the live-action film, this video marks the first time their anime reprisals have been heard.

With one of the most celebrated aspects of the upcoming series’ production being to bring back the live-action actors for voice acting roles, the Scott Pilgrim anime cast has been a focal point. Although not much information was known about the series besides its cast up to this point, it has remained the predominant topic of discussion despite a release date being announced.

If nothing else, this emphasizes how central the Scott Pilgrim anime cast reprisals seem to be for the series’ eventual success upon its mid-November 2023 debut on the platform. With a full staff list having also been announced, fans eagerly await the next adaptation entry in creator Bryan Lee O’Malley’s original graphic novel franchise.

Scott Pilgrim anime cast preview overshadows announcement of November 17 release date

As mentioned above, fans are so excited about the Scott Pilgrim anime cast performance sneak peek that this news has seemingly overshadowed the release date announcement. Nevertheless, the series has officially been announced to debut on Netflix’s platform on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 12 am Pacific Standard Time. The PST-centric release timing is typical of Netflix’s releases, and is also expected to be used here.

As mentioned above, the full cast from the 2010 live-action film Scott Pilgrim vs. the World adaptation is returning for the anime. While this was a controversial announcement initially due to the lack of established voice actor talent amongst the cast, the latest preview of their performances has seemingly pleased general fans. The full cast list includes:

Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim

Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers

Ellen Wong as Knives Chau

Brie Larson as Envy Adams

Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells

Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim

Alison Pill as Kim Pine

Mark Webber as Stephen Stills

Johnny Simmons as Young Neil

Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers

Satya Bhabha as Matthew Patel

Chris Evans as Lucas Lee

Brandon Routh as Todd Ingram

Mae Whitman as Roxy Richter

Jason Schwartzman as Gideon Graves

Series creator O’Malley is writing the anime project and serving as an executive producer alongside BenDavid Grabinski. O’Malley and Grabinski are also the showrunners, with Science SARU animating the project.

The studio’s CEO, Choi Eunyoung, is listed as a producer, with Abel Góngora as director. Edgar Wright, the director and co-writer of the 2011 film, is an executive producer alongside fellow film staff Michael Bacall, Nira Park, Marc Platt, Jared Leboff, and Adam Seigel.

