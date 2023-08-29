Naruto live-action film confirmed to be under production with The Witcher's scriptwriter

A live-action adaptation of the iconic anime and manga series Naruto is currently under production by Lionsgate. The confirmation left fans excited as Daniel Ritchman revealed via Patreon that Tasha Huo, the scriptwriter behind the successful Netflix series The Witcher was involved in the project.

Huo, whose adept storytelling skills were evident in the well-received adaptation of The Witcher, has also reportedly completed a new script draft for the upcoming live-action movie. Fans of both Naruto and The Witcher are now excited and curious about what the upcoming project will bring to the table.

Lionsgate teams up with The Witcher's scriptwriter for Naruto's upcoming live-action film

After One Piece, Naruto is now set to be adapted into a live-action movie. Previously, Ritchman revealed that the Naruto live-action movie is back in development at Lionsgate.

The report states that screenwriter Tasha Huo, who has previously worked on Red Sonja and The Witcher: Blood Origin, has penned the latest draft of the script following Jonathan Levine's work.

The film was initially announced by the studio with director Michael Gracey at the helm. It was in 2020 that the team announced that it was casting actors to play the three main leads: Uzumaki, Sasuke, and Sakura. However, the process came to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With this new confirmation, hopes are rekindled, and expectations are running high. Tasha Huo being part of the project as the scriptwriter adds a layer of excitement to the upcoming release, given her past involvement in successful titles like The Witcher.

A glimpse of the upcoming live-action. (Image via Lionsgate)

The series boasts multiple layers and numerous characters. Adapting such iconic and complex source material into a live-action film has been met with excitement and apprehension from fans. It will be intriguing to see how the upcoming title achieves that level of excellence and captivates the enormous fan base.

Tasha Huo, known for her skillful approach to adapting fantasy material, faces the daunting task of bringing the world of ninjas, jutsus, and hidden villages to life in the new title.

In the coming months, fans can expect more updates on the development of the live-action adaptation, which is set to introduce Naruto to Hollywood by bringing the tale of the hidden world of ninjas to the big screen.

