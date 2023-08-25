Countdown to Netflix's One Piece live-action series

Netflix's highly anticipated One Piece live-action series is set to debut on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at 12 am Pacific Standard Time. The first season will comprise eight episodes, adapting the majority of the East Blue Saga of One Piece. It is being produced by Tomorrow Studios, a partnership between producer Marty Adelstein of Prison Break fame and ITV Studios.

As the global release date for the live-action series on Netflix edges closer, fans from around the world are getting ready to embark on an immersive journey into the enchanting world of Eiichiro Oda's adventure manga.

Before it hits the screen, here's everything fans need to know, along with the countdown of Netflix's One Piece live-action series.

Netflix's One Piece Live-action series is set to have 8 episodes adapting the East Blue Saga

When and where to watch

The first five of the Straw Hat pirate crew (Image via Netflix)

The global release of the One Piece live-action series on Netflix guarantees that fans from every corner of the world will have the chance to watch the series exclusively through the streaming giant.

The series will make its debut on August 31, 2023, with the East Blue Saga, promising an adventure and close-knit bonds that characterize this legendary narrative.

The release times will vary across different regions owing to the time zone disparities. Here's a schedule outlining the release times for various timezones:

Pacific Standard Time: 12 am

Eastern Standard Time: 3 am

British Summer Time: 8 am

Central European Summer Time: 9 am

United Arab Emirates (Gulf Standard Time): 11 am

Pakistan Standard Time: 12 pm

Indian Standard Time: 12 pm

Bangladesh Standard Time: 1 pm

China Standard Time: 1 pm

Philippine Standard Time: 3 pm

Japanese Standard Time: 4 pm

Australia Central Standard Time: 4 pm

Casting and characters

Expand Tweet

The casting of the One Piece live-action series has received significant praise from fans. As for the debut season of the adaptation, it will delve into some of the most gripping arcs from the initial 12 volumes of the manga, including multiple characters with Luffy and his fellow crew members as the main characters of the entire story.

Here's a look at some of the key characters and their respective actors:

Monkey D. Luffy: Iñaki Godoy

Roronoa Zoro: Mackenyu

Nami: Emily Rudd

Usopp: Jacob Romero Gibson

Vinsmoke Sanji: Taz Skylar

What to expect

Expand Tweet

Netflix recently unveiled an exclusive behind-the-scenes sneak peek at the making of the One Piece live-action series. The four-minute clip showcased the meticulous set design, intricate details, and dedication of the cast.

There have been no major leaks or spoilers before the series' official release date and time. However, since the first season, comprising eight episodes, is set to portray the East Blue Saga, fans can anticipate the exploration of some exciting arcs from the first hundred chapters of the manga.

Episode 01: Romance Dawn Episode 02: The Man With The Straw Hat Episode 03: Tell No Tales Episode 04: The Pirates Are Coming Episode 05: Eat At Baratie! Episode 06: The Chef And The Chore Boy Episode 07: The Girl With the Sawfish Tattoo Episode 08: Worst In The East

Notably, from the full-length trailer, it appears that the series might tweak the timeline in certain ways, evident through Nami's presence in Shell's town. While it's confirmed that Arlong Park will be covered, the adaptation will also include other highly-praised arcs such as The Baratie Arc, The Orange Town Arc, and more.

Stay tuned for more manga and anime news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.