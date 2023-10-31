Netflix streams Scott Pilgrim anime's opening sequence weeks ahead of premiere

Netflix began streaming the opening theme song sequence video for its upcoming Scott Pilgrim anime series on Tuesday, October 31, 2023. The anime is produced by Science SARU. The reveal also confirmed the opening theme song’s title and artist information, which is “bloom” by the band Necry Talkie.

The opening sequence for the Scott Pilgrim anime, titled Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, is just under two minutes long and features Japanese vocals with credits written in English. Various characters from the series are seen, with the eponymous Scott Pilgrim and his love interest Ramona Flowers garnering a majority of the screen time.

The opening sequence also reconfirms the anime’s cast, who are all returning from the 2010 live-action Scott Pilgrim vs. the World film adaptation to reprise their roles. Both the film and the Scott Pilgrim anime serve as adaptations of author and illustrator Bryan Lee O’Malley’s original graphic novel series of the same name.

Scott Pilgrim anime celebrates just weeks until global premiere by sharing opening theme song sequence

Expand Tweet

As reconfirmed with the release of the opening theme song sequence visuals, the Scott Pilgrim anime is set to premiere globally on Netflix on Friday, November 17, 2023. While an official release time has not been revealed for the series, it is presumed that Netflix will use their typical 12 am Pacific Standard Time release timing for the upcoming show.

Original creator O’Malley is writing the anime project and is also serving as an executive producer alongside BenDavid Grabinski. The two are the showrunners as well.

Japan’s Science SARU animation studio is animating the series, with its CEO Eunyoung Choi listed as the producer. Abel Góngora is listed as the director for the series. The 2010 film’s director and co-writer Edgar Wright is an executive producer for the anime along with other colleagues from the film.

O’Malley’s Harvey Award-winning original graphic novel series was first published in 2004, ending regular serialization in 2010. The success of the live-action film led to the creation of an animated short from Titmouse in the same year, with Ubisoft Montreal also developing a video game based on the franchise in the same year.

Expand Tweet

It has been well documented that O’Malley and his production of the series specifically have been heavily influenced by manga art styles. O’Malley previously contributed to Viz Media’s Shojo Beat magazine by drawing an original cover illustration for the March 2008 issue. The issue also included an interview with O’Malley, an art tutorial, and a short four-panel comic by him.

The franchise, and presumably the Scott Pilgrim anime, follows the eponymous 20-something-year-old Toronto, Canada native, who is an indie rocker constantly living on the edge of life. Pilgrim’s life becomes particularly exciting after meeting a new girl in town whom he has a crush on, and learning that she has seven evil exes whom he must defeat in order to date her.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.