Netflix's Yu Yu Hakusho live-action series set to premiere in December 2023

Thursday, October 12, 2023, saw streaming service giant Netflix announce that their Yu Yu Hakusho live-action series would be premiering globally later this year, in December 2023. While the series’ creation and existence have been known for the better part of the last year or so, today’s announcement marks the first official release information for the series.

Netflix has previously confirmed who will play the starring role of protagonist Yusuke Urameshi, along with announcing other key cast members for the series. Also, significant information regarding the cast of the upcoming Yu Yu Hakusho live-action series has also been announced.

Much like the recent One Piece adaptation, Netflix’s Yu Yu Hakusho live-action series is set to directly adapt the original manga written and illustrated by Yoshihiro Togashi. Younger fans may be more familiar with Togashi’s Hunter x Hunter manga series, which received a highly successful adaptation from Madhouse Studios in the 2010s.

Yu Yu Hakusho live-action series hits Netflix on Thursday, December 14, 2023

As mentioned above, Netflix announced earlier today, October 12, that their official Yu Yu Hakusho live-action adaptation series will debut worldwide on Thursday, December 14.

The series will most likely premiere at 12 a.m. Pacific Standard Time on Thursday, December 14, as is typical with Netflix offerings. Guests to be announced later will be invited to attend a special screening event for the series on the evening of Wednesday, December 13 instead.

Takumi Kitamura will portray the role of protagonist Yusuke Urameshi in the series. Sho Tsukikawa is directing the adaptation, with Tatsuro Mishima writing the scripts. Ryo Sakaguchi is listed as the VFX supervisor for the series. The series is the first production to come out of the multi-year contract Netflix made with TOHO Studios to lease two of the latter’s stage facilities in Tokyo, which started in April 2021.

The original manga series from Togashi first premiered in 1990 in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, where it ran until 1994. Viz Media began publishing the manga in its English translation of the Shonen Jump magazine in 2002, eventually releasing all 19 compilation volumes in print as well.

As mentioned above, the upcoming live-action series will serve as an adaptation of the original manga rather than an adaptation of the anime series.

The world-famous television anime adaptation of the series ran from 1992 to 1994 and was produced by Studio Pierrot. The anime-inspired two films and two original video anime (OVA) releases.

Funimation released the anime and the two OVAs on home video in North America, also releasing the first film alongside Media Blasters. The second film was instead released in the region by Central Park Media.

