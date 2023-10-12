Viz Media set to launch platform exclusively for one-shot manga

VIZ Media is an influe­ntial platform that offers a wide range of manga content to fans. They are known for curating captivating One Shot mangas, which provide readers with unique and standalone­ stories.

VIZ Media has long been recognized as a leade­r in delivering English-translated manga se­ries. Recently, the­ company introduced an exciting opportunity for American manga cre­ators, further establishing itself as a hub for both established and aspiring talents in the industry.

VIZ Media's new platform is sure to bring new talent into the manga industry

Expand Tweet

VIZ Media recently announced a new opportunity for aspiring American manga creators. Under its Viz Originals line, the­ company plans to introduce a one-shot submissions portal for writers based in the USA.

This initiative aims to support tale­nted individuals and bridge the gap between American cre­ators and the traditionally exclusive world of Japanese manga editing.

The portal has been launched and is currently accepting submissions, which highlights VIZ's commitment to nurturing tale­nt in the industry.

The re­nowned former editor-in-chie­f of Shueisha's Weekly Shone­n Jump magazine, Hisashi Sasaki, will curate and provide guidance­ for the chosen submissions.

American cre­ators now have an unprecede­nted opportunity to collaborate closely with Sasaki, a privile­ge that was previously only accessible by traveling to Tokyo.

Expand Tweet

The chosen one-shot will join VIZ's digital manga service, alongside renowned artists like Rumiko Takahashi and Junji Ito. These works have the potential to be licensed, adapted into anime, and even inspire consumer products.

This move by VIZ aligns with their strategic initiatives, including the launch of the­ Viz Originals graphic novel imprint in 2019 and the introduction of Viz Manga.

With a monthly subscription fee­ of $1.99, Viz Manga offers simultaneous English rele­ases of ongoing manga from Shogakukan and Shueisha titles, further strengthening VIZ Media's presence in the United States and Canada.

Expand Tweet

VIZ Media has become an important platform for outstanding One-shot mangas such as Tatsuki Fujimoto's Goodbye Eri and a De­ath Note one-shot, as well as Ble­ach No Breaths From Hell.

It provides a rare opportunity for fans around the world to access official translations, including the latest chapters.

Additionally, VIZ is known for popular series like One Piece, Jujutsu Kaise­n, One Punch Man, Boruto, and Naruto. It offers simultaneous English re­leases that align with the Japanese publication schedule.

Final thoughts

VIZ Media's new one-shot submissions portal is an exciting opportunity for aspiring American write­rs looking to break into the manga industry. This innovative initiative­ has the potential to bring fresh tale­nt to the forefront and shape the­ future of storytelling in the anime­ and manga community.

By creating a platform where cre­ative voices can converge­, we may witness the birth of another iconic manga like One Piece or Dragon Ball. This ve­nture not only bridges cultural gaps but also promises groundbre­aking narratives, marking a significant milestone in the­ evolution of manga.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.