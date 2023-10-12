Viz Media set to launch platform exclusively for one-shot manga

VIZ Media is an influential platform that offers a wide range of manga content to fans. They are known for curating captivating One Shot mangas, which provide readers with unique and standalone stories.
VIZ Media has long been recognized as a leader in delivering English-translated manga series. Recently, the company introduced an exciting opportunity for American manga creators, further establishing itself as a hub for both established and aspiring talents in the industry.
VIZ Media's new platform is sure to bring new talent into the manga industry
VIZ Media recently announced a new opportunity for aspiring American manga creators. Under its Viz Originals line, the company plans to introduce a one-shot submissions portal for writers based in the USA.
This initiative aims to support talented individuals and bridge the gap between American creators and the traditionally exclusive world of Japanese manga editing.
The portal has been launched and is currently accepting submissions, which highlights VIZ's commitment to nurturing talent in the industry.
The renowned former editor-in-chief of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, Hisashi Sasaki, will curate and provide guidance for the chosen submissions.
American creators now have an unprecedented opportunity to collaborate closely with Sasaki, a privilege that was previously only accessible by traveling to Tokyo.
The chosen one-shot will join VIZ's digital manga service, alongside renowned artists like Rumiko Takahashi and Junji Ito. These works have the potential to be licensed, adapted into anime, and even inspire consumer products.
This move by VIZ aligns with their strategic initiatives, including the launch of the Viz Originals graphic novel imprint in 2019 and the introduction of Viz Manga.
With a monthly subscription fee of $1.99, Viz Manga offers simultaneous English releases of ongoing manga from Shogakukan and Shueisha titles, further strengthening VIZ Media's presence in the United States and Canada.
VIZ Media has become an important platform for outstanding One-shot mangas such as Tatsuki Fujimoto's Goodbye Eri and a Death Note one-shot, as well as Bleach No Breaths From Hell.
It provides a rare opportunity for fans around the world to access official translations, including the latest chapters.
Additionally, VIZ is known for popular series like One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen, One Punch Man, Boruto, and Naruto. It offers simultaneous English releases that align with the Japanese publication schedule.
Final thoughts
VIZ Media's new one-shot submissions portal is an exciting opportunity for aspiring American writers looking to break into the manga industry. This innovative initiative has the potential to bring fresh talent to the forefront and shape the future of storytelling in the anime and manga community.
By creating a platform where creative voices can converge, we may witness the birth of another iconic manga like One Piece or Dragon Ball. This venture not only bridges cultural gaps but also promises groundbreaking narratives, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of manga.
