Marvel removes Scarlet Witch from Official MCU Timeline Book

The official MCU timeline book of Marvel Studios, The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline, is set to be released on October 24, 2023. Initially, Marvel released an unfinalized cover look for the highly anticipated timeline book in January 2023. That cover image had a still of Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch in it, along with Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Thanos, Captain America, and Shang-Chi.

However, before releasing the book, Marvel has now changed the cover for the official MCU timeline book, and the picture of Scarlet Witch has been removed from it. Take a closer look at the previously released cover of The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline below:

A still of the unfinalized cover of the official MCU timeline book (Image Via Marvel Studios)

Ever since the news of the removal of Scarlet Witch from the cover of Marvel Comics' official MCU timeline book was released, fans have been eagerly waiting to add it to their shelves and are curious to see who has replaced Scarlet Witch on the cover.

Scarlet Witch has been replaced by the duo of Loki and Sylvie on the final cover of the official MCU timeline book

A still of the final cover for the official MCU timeline book (Image Via Penguin Random House/Marvel Entertainment)

As seen in the finalized cover for The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline, the spot for Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch has been given to Tom Hiddleston's Loki and Sophia Di Martino's Sylvie.

However, apart from the swapping of Scarlet Witch, other MCU characters on the unfinalized cover, including Captain America, Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Thanos, and Shang-Chi, remain in their places.

As per ComicBook, the possible reason behind this change is the absence of the Scarlet Witch since the incidents of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Loki and Sylvie's growing prominence in the MCU due to the anticipation for the upcoming Loki season 2, which will debut on Disney Plus on October 6, 2023, just a few days before the arrival of the official MCU timeline book.

What to expect from The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline?

Scheduled to debut on October 24, 2023, the book promises to be an intriguing guide into the wide and extremely complex world of the MCU. The book is being written by Amy Ratcliffe, Rebecca Theodore-Vachon, and Anthony Breznican.

The official description for the book, given by Marvel Studios, reads as follows:

"The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is vast, incredibly varied, and richly complex. Different worlds, different timelines, countless characters. This is the guide to that universe. Created in close collaboration with Marvel Studios, it will answer the biggest questions: what happened, when, where, and why."

The description further reads:

"Follow the entire story of the MCU from before the Big Bang to the Blip and beyond. Along the way, learn more about the evolution of the Iron Man armors, the hunt for the Infinity Stones, and the formation of the Multiverse. Want to know how many times aliens have invaded Earth, or the complete history of Cap's shield? Look no further! A treasured keepsake for any movie buff, filled with exclusive infographics, illuminating timelines, and amazing movie stills, this book will have pride of place on any MCU fan's shelf."

The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline will arrive on October 24, 2023.