Loki season 2 trailer breakdown: 3 key takeaways 

The highly awaited Loki season 2 is all set to premiere on October 6, 2023, exclusively on Disney+. Created by Michael Waldron, the MCU series depicts the story of the titular Marvel Comics character, whose alternate version ends up creating a brand new timeline after the incidents that take place in the 2019 movie Avengers: Endgame. Season 2 of the show will follow up on the astounding events of the first season and address the season finale's cliffhanger ending.

On Monday, July 31, 2023, an official trailer for season 2 of Loki was released by Marvel Entertainment. The short clip provides the audience with intriguing clues regarding the plotline of the new season, including timeslipping and the coming of "utter destruction." It also gives viewers a look at the promising cast members of season 2.

New cast members, plot, and more takeaways from Disney+'s Loki season 2 trailer

1) Loki will be seen timeslipping into various timelines

A still from season 2 of the series (Image Via IMDb)

The official trailer for the Disney+ show's second season opens with the lead protagonist and Mobius M. Mobius coming to OB or Ouroboros, a TVA archivist, with a serious issue of timeslipping. After witnessing what has been happening to him, OB informs Morbius about the condition of timeslipping and further tells him that he does not have a solution for it as TVA is not familiar with it.

Throughout the trailer, the protagonist is seen slipping away in time from one place and time to another. Loki will be seen slipping into different timelines between the past and the present in the upcoming installment of the show.

2) A war is on its way and Loki fears "utter destruction"

A still from season 2 of the series (Image Via Marvel Entertainment/YouTube)

The trailer showcases that apart from timeslipping, another deadly issue will strike TVA. A yet-to-be-known enemy seems to be planning a massive attack on TVA and Loki will be seen learning about it on one of his timeslipping journeys in the new season.

In the trailer, he is seen saying that he fears "utter destruction" may befall them and the Time Variance Authority. The titular character and his allies take measures to stop this enemy from causing absolute chaos and keep everyone alive.

3) The new season will see the return of the original cast members and feature new actors

A still from season 2 of the series (Image Via IMDb)

The trailer also reveals that the new season will see several actors from season 1 returning for the upcoming season 2, including Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer, Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, and Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, among others.

In the trailer, viewers can also see that some intriguing new faces have joined the cast of the MCU series' new season, including the Academy Award-winning actor Ke Huy Quan, who will play the crucial role of Ouroboros or OB. Other new cast members set to appear in the second season include Rafael Casal as Brad Wolfe and Kate Dickie, among others.

Don't forget to watch Loki season 2, which will premiere on Disney+ on October 6, 2023.