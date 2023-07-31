Loki season 2 cast and characters: Full list explored

The highly anticipated season 2 of Loki is all set to premiere exclusively on Disney+ on October 6, 2023. Michael Waldron has acted as the creator of the superhero Marvel Studious series, which gained quite a bit of popularity over the previous season due to its fascinating plotline, cast, and astounding ending.

Loki season 2 will continue with the saga of the title character, who will be seen teaming up with Hunter B-15, Mobius M. Mobius, and other members of TVA, or the Time Variance Authority, in order to helm the multiverse and find Ravonna Renslayer, Sylvie, and Miss Minutes. The new season will also address the massive cliffhanger that occurred in the finale episode of the first season.

The show's upcoming second season will see several returning characters and a number of new characters across the broader MCU multiverse. The lead cast list for Loki season 2 includes returning actors Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, and Owen Wilson, among others. The new main cast members include Rafael Casal and Ke Huy Quan, among a few others.

Without further ado, let's jump right in and take a closer look at the lead cast members, their respective characters, and their filmographies ahead of the new season's arrival on Disney+.

The lead cast members of Loki season 2, their characters, and their bodies of work explored

1) Tom Hiddleston as Loki

The beloved MCU actor Tom Hiddleston is all set to reprise his titular role as Loki in the upcoming new season of the Disney+ series. The actor gained immense international fame after his portrayal of this role in several MCU movies. Apart from that, he is also well known for playing F. Scott Fitzgerald in Midnight in Paris and Captain James Conrad in Kong: Skull Island.

He has also been a part of several other notable movies, including Only Lovers Left Alive, Exhibition, The Deep Blue Sea, The Pirate Fairy, Unity, Crimson Peak, High-Rise, I Saw the Light, and a few others.

Hiddleston has also been a part of several other noteworthy TV series, including Suburban Shootout, Wallander, Return to Cranford, Family Guy, The Night Manager, Earth At Night In Color, What If...?, The Essex Serpent, and a few more.

2) Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie

The 39-year-old English actress Sophia Di Martino will also be seen reprising her pivotal role as Sylvie in the second season of Loki. She is best known for her amazing portrayal of the characters Amy Flowers in the TV series Flowers and Polly Emmerson/Shauna Milsom in the 2009 TV show Casualty.

Apart from that, Di Martino has also been a part of a few other noteworthy movies, including Black Pond, A Royal Night Out, The Darkest Universe, Click & Collect, Yesterday, Sweetheart, and The Electrical Life of Louis Wain.

The actress has also been a significant part of several other TV shows, including The Marchioness Disaster, The Royal Today, Spooks: Code 9, Survivors, Boy Meets Girl, Mount Pleasant, Friday Night Dinner, 4 O'Clock Club, Midsomer Murders, and Peacock, among others.

3) Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius

The 54-year-old actor Owen Wilson will also return to reprise his crucial character of Mobius M. Mobius in the show's upcoming season. The actor is best known for playing the roles of Francis Whitman in The Darjeeling Limited, Jedediah in Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian, Gil Pender in Midnight in Paris, and Eli Cash in The Royal Tenenbaums.

He has also been a part of an array of acclaimed movies, including Behind Enemy Lines, Zoolander, I Spy, You, Me and Dupree, Fantastic Mr. Fox, The Big Year, The Internship, The Grand Budapest Hotel, The French Dispatch, Secret Headquarters, and many more.

Wilson has also been a part of a few other notable TV series, including King of the Hill, Community, Drunk History, Cars Toons: Tales From Radiator Springs, Saturday Night Live, Documentary Now!, and Cars on the Road, among others.

4) Rafael Casal as Brad Wolfe

The well-known actor, director, and rapper Rafael Casal will be seen joining the cast of Loki season 2 as the significant MCU character Brad Wolfe. The actor is best known for portraying Miles in 2018's Blindspotting and Mr. Top Hat in 2019's Are You Afraid of the Dark?

Rafael Casal has also been a part of a few other movies and short films, including Mali Music: Beautiful, The Break Up, Ricochet in Reverse, Stucco, and Bad Education.

He has also been a part of a few other TV shows, including The Good Lord Bird, The Away Team, and Rachel Dratch's Late Night Snack.

5) Ke Huy Quan as Ouroboros

The Academy Award-winning actor Ke Huy Quan will also join the cast of the Disney+ MCU series' season 2 as the vital character Ouroboros. The actor is best known for his portrayal of the role of Waymond Wang in Everything Everywhere All at Once, for which he won an Academy Award.

The actor has also been a part of a few other notable movies, including Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, The Goonies, It Takes a Thief, Passenger, Breathing Fire, Encino Man, Second Time Around, and Finding ʻOhana.

Ke Huy Quan has also been a part of a few well-known TV series, including Together We Stand, Head of the Class, Tales from the Crypt, Eunuch & Carpenter, and American Born Chinese.

Other returning and new cast members for the second season of Loki include Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, Eugene Cordero as Casey/Hunter K-5E, Tara Strong as Miss Minutes, Jonathan Majors as Victor Timely, Neil Ellice as Hunter D-90: A TVA Hunter, Liz Carr, and Kate Dickie.

Season 2 of Loki will arrive on October 6, 2023, on Disney+.