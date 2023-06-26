Wes Anderson reveals his next film will have "Benicio Del Toro in every shot"

Wes Anderson's Asteroid City is currently playing in theatres and gathering fame from viewers and critics alike. However, the veteran director, known for his aesthetic and auteurship, is far from a deserved rest. Anderson has several projects lined up, including a Roald Dahl adaptation for Netflix later this year, a rumored project with Michael Cera, which managed to bring in quite a fanfare, and his upcoming project featuring Benicio del Toro, which he recently spoke about.

There are certain thematic motifs that define Wes Anderson's flicks, with little deviation in some of the more ambitious attempts (like The French Dispatch). However, the classic Anderson is always something that fans root for. According to the Asteroid City director, his next film will have some different thematic elements. In an interview with Le Monde, he revealed:

"My next feature film will be linear, with Benicio Del Toro in every shot. I can’t tell you much more than that except that it will be about espionage, a father-daughter relationship, and, let’s say, with a rather dark tone."

The dark tone is certainly new, and so is the focus on the actor. This could either reinforce Wes Anderson's style or change it completely. He also revealed that he has already started rehearsing with Benicio del Toro ahead of his planned shooting stage.

"We talked about Marlon Brando for an hour": Wes Anderson opens up about his conversation with Benicio del Toro

It seems Wes Anderson is on a roll with many projects lined up. But Benicio del Toro's upcoming one is perhaps the center of the director's focus for now. After going over his influences while choosing his acting and acting styles, Anderson narrowed down on Marlon Brando because of how special his acting style was.

"Brando in some ways is one of the most special, unique artists because the way he starts doing it changes everybody."

The director further added how he was rehearsing with Benicio del Toro this week and how they discussed something similar about Marlon Brando. He added:

"I've been rehearsing with an actor this week [the lead actor in his next film, Benicio Del Toro] and we were at dinner and having the same conversation. We talked about Marlon Brando for an hour. We were talking about The Godfather (1972). We were talking about Last Tango in Paris (1972)."

Anderson continued:

"And Matt Dillon has just been in Paris playing Marlon Brando in the Last Tango. With all the strangeness and sadness related to his life and the ways that he [Brando] did not treat his work with respect, or anyone else's, nevertheless, this is such an interesting artist who did really care about every aspect of it, even if he was contemptuous of it as well."

Few details about this upcoming Wes Anderson project are currently available, but more details should drop soon as the project goes on the floor.

Meanwhile, Wes Anderson's Asteroid City has managed to hit a $9 Million weekend high after starting with a fair box office number. The film is still playing in theatres.

Anderson will be back with The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar on Netflix later this year.

